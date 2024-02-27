Ghanaian rap icon Okyeame Kwame has reacted to the move by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to conduct investigations into the wealth of celebrities

He believes the EOCO should instead focus on politicians because he thinks they are more prone to corruption

Fans hailed the rapper for his deep analysis of the issue

Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame, aka Rap Doctor, has strongly reacted to the move of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to analyse the source of wealth of some Ghanaian celebrities.

This comes after Hajia4Reall pleaded guilty to fraud in her ongoing romance scam lawsuit.

Okyeame Kwame in pics. Photo: @okyeamekwame

Source: Instagram

Speaking to Berla Mundi on TV3's New Day on Monday, February 26, 2024, Okyeame Kwame expressed his thoughts on EOCO's decision.

He said that he doesn't believe EOCO would find celebrities who are criminals because most of them are suffering due to the state of their industry. He told EOCO to target politicians instead.

EOCO's wealth probe

Ghana's Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has announced plans to examine people's lifestyles, focusing on celebrities and others who may have mysterious money.

The EOCO program is seen as a revolutionary step in guaranteeing that people's wealth corresponds with their reported revenue sources. The country's focus on lifestyle audits is intended to foster a culture of financial responsibility and accountability.

Ghanaians react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below.

nkansante2 wrote:

I know this is the wrong platform but i’ve got masters degree and unemployed. i’ve written 1000 of applications yet nothing to schools everywhere

Edwanee added:

this guy thinks he’s wise after joining NPP

hugesarkcess said:

It's not entirely true, but it is very necessary. They should target politicians

davidof1845934 said:

Akoa yi hwene so

Okyeame Kwame Reacts To "Appointment" By Bawumia, Says He's Apolitical

YEN.com.gh reported that Okyeame Kwame spoke about his appointment as a member of NPP's Manifesto Committee on Tourism.

He said his appointment doesn't make him a member of the New Patriotic Party because it wasn't based on political grounds.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh