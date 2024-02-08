Ghanaians Advise Hajia Bintu Using Moesha Boduong As An Example As She Flaunts Lavish Lifestyle
- Famous curvy Ghanaian model Hajia Bintu flaunted her curves a tight star-studded cleavage baring mini dress
- She posed with a giant bouquet of red roses at a plush restaurant
- The pictures gor many people advising her about her lavish lifestyle as they used fellow slay Queen Moesha Boduong as an example
Curvy Ghanaian model Hajia Bintu had many of her social media followers advising her about her extravagant lifestyle.
The advise comes at the back of fellow Ghanaian model Moesha Boduong living a similar lifestyle in the past before coming down with a stroke and soliciting funds to help with treatment.
Ghanaians advise Hajia Bintu as she shows off lavish lifestyle
Hajia Bintu took to her social media page to share stunning pictures of herself posing with a bouquet of red roses worth thousands of cedis.
The curvaceous model rocked a star-stuffed sleeveless dress that showed off her bosoms and her fine skin.
Her makeup was flawless and her her frontal lace wig was parted on the side and combed flat with a gel to hold it in place while the ends of the wig hang over her backside in curls.
Below are lovely pictures of Hajia Bintu posing with a bouquet of flowers.
Ghanaians reacted to Hajia Bintu's pictures
Many people in the comment section advised Hajia Bintu about her extravagant lifestyle.
phiiphidont said:
I hope you are saving in case you get sick like your sis who use to do this before
isaacakoto92 said:
Be guided..Moesha did more than this
yaa_tupsy said:
Madam go help your sister ,be there very soon it will be your turn
akuaafriyie1 said:
The photos always look so contrived.
