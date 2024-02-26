Okyeame Kwame has explained his recent appointment to the NPP's manifesto committee for Tourism, Arts, and Culture

According to him, he was yet to get an official invite but was willing to contribute to the well-being of Ghana as an apolitical member of the committee

Okyeame Kwame was named alongside Prince David Osei and other famous entertainers

Renowned Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur Kwame Nsiah-Apau, known popularly as Okyeame Kwame, has reacted to reports that he is part of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's manifesto committee for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a press statement released to the media, the acclaimed rapper categorically denied being politically affiliated with the NPP or receiving any compensation for purported committee involvement.

Okyeame Kwame has reacted to his appointment NPP's manifesto Photo source: @okyeamekwame, @mbawumia

Source: Instagram

"I want to reassure my followers that I remain impartial and uninvolved in politics, a stance I’ve upheld throughout my career," Okyeame Kwame asserted.

Bawumia reportedly names Okyeame in Tourism, Arts, and Culture manifesto committee

Okyeame Kwame's name was included in a list of 15 people named last week as members of the NPP's manifesto committee for Tourism, Arts and Culture.

The committee co-chaired by filmmaker Juliet Asante and Ghana Tourism Authority boss Akwasi Agyemang included actor Prince David Osei and prominent entertainment personalities.

Okyeame Kwame yet to receive official invitation

In his statement, the singer stressed that his expertise is available to all political parties interested in leveraging his knowledge of the creative arts industry, not just the NPP.

However, the 'Yekoo' hitmaker says he has neither received a formal invitation nor participated in any official capacity.

Ghanaians react to Okyeame Kwame's statement

dacostavibes said:

Well Noted... The explanation is well-understood

jeffcdadon said:

Big man there is nothing wrong with being An NPP or NDC… you are an NPP and that’s fine… hmm by the way they will lose and that is my only problem for you.

mrjamesreinhold said:

In all my years, this a one of a kind PR. Nobody ever released such a PR. OK is an intellectual at large. Whether you are political or not you still got my respect. Politics is just a battle of ideologies and shouldn’t separate us. Your self-awareness of the political atmosphere in Ghana is reassuring.

Okyeame Kwame declares' love-a-thon' as he celebrates 15 years of marriage

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Okyeame Kwame declared a 'love-a-thon' as he celebrated his 15th marriage anniversary.

The musician mentioned how much his wife meant to him and how much of an impact she has had on his life. He also shared some beautiful photos of himself and his lovely wife at the beach.

Source: YEN.com.gh