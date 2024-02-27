Government has justified its decision to reassign Ken Ofori-Atta as Special Envoy on International Finance and Private Sector Investment

It says he has a wealth of experience to give and that Ghanaians should look beyond their own sentiments about him

This follows public campaigns against the former finance minister's reassignment

Government says the appointment of the former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta as Special Envoy on International Finance and Private Sector Investment is due to the wealth of experience he brings on board.

This follows pushback from some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Civil Society Organisations (CSO), who say the reassignment of Ken Ofori-Atta is in bad faith and should be revoked.

The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo noted that Ofori-Atta’s reassignment is needless and would merely stifle the work of the new Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam.

“I think I have reason to say that what the President has done is technically to give Mohammed Amin a job with the left and take it back with the right. The appointment of Ken Ofori-Atta is akin to having a senior finance minister supervising the finance minister.

Basically what they’re trying to do is to still let him be in charge of our debt negotiation, our debt restructuring and all of that. Amin Adam really, will not have anything to do with the debt restructuring. It is a needless position, it is an imposition to stifle the initiative, the capability of the new finance minister,” he said.

However, the government has been battling the assertion.

Justifying the government’s position, Palgrave Boakye Danquah, the government’s spokesperson on governance, noted that Ken Ofori-Atta's long service in office as finance minister makes him a valuable asset to both the government and the country as a whole.

He urged Ghanaians to look beyond their sentiments about Ken Ofori-Atta and focus on his capabilities.

“I think it is important that as a country as we move forward, we focus on people’s unique selling proposition and also focus on people’s impact,” he said.

Alliance for Footsoldiers Advocacy demands Ofori-Atta’s removal

An NPP-affiliated group calling itself the Alliance for Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA) says they are scandalised by the reassignment of Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to the Executive Secretary for the group, Kwaku Takyi Adomako, the former finance minister does not enjoy any goodwill from Ghanaians following his lacklustre leadership of the economy.

They have called on the President to remove him from office immediately.

Kwame Pianim disappointed by Ken Ofori-Atta’s reassignment

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh, earlier, reported that a leading figure of the NPP, Kwame Pianim, questioned the rationale behind the reassignment of Ken Ofori-Atta.

He had stated that the former minister’s appointment had eroded whatever goodwill the government had gained from Ghanaians following the ministerial reshuffle.

