Retired Togolese footballer Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor celebrated his 40th birthday on February 26, 2024, inside his plush mansion in Lomé, Togo and invited Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper

The video showed a view of his plush mansion, the well-lit swimming pool, and the beautifully framed jerseys hanging on the wall

Many people gushed over the mansion as they talked about it being the fruit of hiss hard work from being a phenomenal footballer

Togolese former footballer Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor turned 40 on February 26, 2024, and to celebrate, he threw a birthday party inside his plush mansion.

Emmanuel Adebayor's plush mansion. Image Credit: @ghhyper1 and @e_adebayor

Source: Instagram

Video of the plush mansion and garage of Emmanuel Adebayor

Famous Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper was present at the 40th birthday celebrations of Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor, and he shared a video of the tour of the retired footballer's plush mansion.

The garage was filled with , such as a black and gold Rolls-Royce Phantom, a white Mercedes-Benz G-Class, and a black BMW, to mention a few.

The former Manchester City and Arsenal striker had all his luxury cars branded with the initials of his, SEA.

Inside his plush mansion in Lomé, Togo, were his framed jerseys, with some of them signed. The pool area was well-lit with blue light.

Below is a video of Emmanuel Adebayor's plush mansion and luxury cars.

Reactions to the video showing Adebayor's plush mansion and garage

Many people in the comments wished him a happy birthday, while others decided to talk about Adebayor's ex-girlfriend of Big Brother Africa fame, Dillish Matthews, who allegedly had an affair outside their marriage that led to their divorce.

Others also hailed him as they talked about his beautiful mansion and luxury cars in the video.

_1_gloryboy said:

Even this guy’s wife cheated on him. Dey play!

ama_forson_ said:

Do not let funny face see this

b.d_yc said:

With all these, and he still got cheated on fear that gender

tracyboat1984 said:

That’s Rolls Royce

king.prynse said:

Great Achievements

korankye924 said:

God bless black success

exwealerlyfstyle said:

Happy birthday king

headturnersgram said:

Big SEA

zoladon1k said:

Hbd

