When Big Brother Africa (BBA) was launched on May 25, 2003, it was one of the most-watched TV shows as people entered the reality show representing their various countries.

The first season of BBA featured 12 housemates from 12 African countries. The reality show premiered to audiences in 42 African countries on Sunday, 25 May 2003, and ended on September 7, 2003, lasting 106 days.

Ghana participated through the years until 2014, when the show was called off due to a fire tearing down the ultra-modern studios in Johannesburg.

While some of the nation's representatives at the show have been forgotten over the years, a number of them have also maintained their fame and even deepened it. YEN.com.gh takes a look at some of the stars Ghana got from BBA.

1. Selly Galley Fiawoo

Selorm Galley, popularly known in showbiz circles as Selly Galley, was also a representative for Ghana at the 2013 edition of Big Brother Africa.

She was in the same house together with Elikem Kumordzie a.k.a. Elikem the Tailor. She finished in 16th place after she became the 13th housemate to be evicted on day 49 of the show after receiving 1/15 votes.

After being evicted from the reality show, she tied the knot with Cartel Big J, a.ka Praye Tiatia of ‘Praye’ fame, and she also started her career as a famous entertainer.

Mrs. Fiawoo is an actress, as well as a media personality and event host. She also works as a brand marketing strategist.

She is also known for her phenomenal fashion sense and style. When it comes to Ghanaian fashion, she makes the top of the list.

2. Elikem Kumordzie

Elikem Kumordzie became Ghana's first-ever Big Brother Africa reality show finalist, meaning that he became the first housemate to book a place in the show's finals in 2013 after he won the Head of House (HOH) games in the week before the final week.

He finished in 3rd place after garnering about 3/15 votes on day 91 of the competition.

After the show, Elikem returned to Ghana to further promote his clothing business. He is a well-known fashion designer in Ghana and has also ventured into movie acting.

He got married to evicted Zimbabwean representative Pokello Nare, who was also a housemate in the same season. They both formed an unbreakable bond during their stay in the house. They got married and later divorced and are living their separate lives.

However, Elikem currently has a son with his girlfriend and baby mama, Hajara Nsoh.

3. DKB

Popularly known as DKB, Derrick Bonney represented the country during the 2012 edition of the reality show. The show that year was dubbed ‘Big Brother Africa StarGame.’

He got disqualified on the 29th day after he got into an argument with a housemate, Zainab, where he ended up slapping her. He and Zainab were disqualified from the competition for breaking the no-violence rule on Day 29.

DKB has since ventured into comedy and is currently known as one of Ghana’s successful comedians. He has his own comedy show dubbed ‘The Virtual Comedy Show.’

4. Eazzy

Eazzy was already in the music game before entering the BBA house in 2012. She had hits like Wengeze, Bo Wonsem Ma Me, Go Go Wind featuring Jupita, among others.

She entered the season with her then-boyfriend, Keitta, who also represented Ghana in the competition. She spent 28 days in the Big Brother house.

Eazzy further pursued her music dreams when she got evicted from the house. Due to her lyrical prowess and record of releasing hit songs, she was able to bag herself a deal with a renowned record label LYNX Entertainment. However, her time with the label was short-lived after she resigned in 2017.

In recent years, Eazzy has released some songs even though these songs don't trend, she is still in the limelight working as a media personality sitting as a judge on shows like Malaika, MTN Hitmaker, among other prominent shows in Ghana.

5. Confidence

Confidence Haugen was a participant in Big Brother Africa's 6th season. She finished in 20th place after she became the sixth housemate to be evicted from the reality show after receiving 1/15 votes. She spent only 42 days in the house.

She recently became the Queen of Anlo State and earned the Her Royal Majesty status.

A coronation durbar to climax the enstoolment of Confidence Haugen as Mamaga Buiekpor II of the Anlo State took place on Saturday, August 13, 2022. The traditional ceremony also witnessed the coronation of her King, HRM Dutor Torgbui Wenya III of the Anlo Kingdom.

