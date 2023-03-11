Former Togo and Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor has released a new video showing off his luxurious home

The video shows Adebayor's house filled with expensive cars and also boasting a cinema, gym, and swimming pool

Adebayor's video and his caption have inspired many of Adebayor's followers, who have been impressed after seeing the house

Former Togo captain Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor has shown off parts of his luxurious lifestyle in a new video on social media.

The former Arsenal, Manchester City, and Tottenham HotspAdebayor'sd showed the compound and interior of one of his houses.

In the video shared on Adebayor's official Instagram page, the white-coloured storey building was revealed to have a vast compound.

Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor has shown off his mansion Photo source: @e_adebayor

Adebayor's Rolls Royce, G-Wagon, and other expensive cars

The video shows a part of the house has been used as a gateless garage for Adebayor's fleet of luxurious vehicles.

Among the many cars parked in the house were a black and gold coloured Rolls Royce and a white Mercedes Benz G-Wagon.

Adebayor's house has a gym, cinema, and swimming pool

Apart from the unmissable garage, Adebayor's house also boasts other impressive facilities to make it a fully luxurious home.

It has a big swimming pool on the main compound, an indoor sports gym, and mini cinema with leather seats.

Adebayor motivates fans with his luxurious home

Sharing the video, Adebayor spread inspiration with his caption, which read:

"SEA, This house represents more than just luxury. It’s a reminder that with hard work, discipline, and faith in a higher power, anything is possible. May my story inspire you to never give up on your dreams, no matter how big they may seem. ❤️,"

Video of Adebayor's plush mansion and cars inspires fans

The video, just as intended by Adebayor, has motivated his followers.

agbeshiemusic said:

Waaaow you’re big inspiration to me big bro!

sammy_anim said:

Awesome , We call it “wa bor bra “ , enjoy Oga ✅✅✅

_z_e_k_h_i_e_l said:

Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️. Discipline, work hard and prayer

ashuddy said:

Hardwork, dedication and a pinch of lucky is what every man need to succeed. ❤️

Photos of $12m mansion in Accra cause stir online

Meanwhile, photos of a house in Accra being sold for 12 million dollars (over 150 million Ghana cedis) recently emerged online.

The images showed the compound and exterior of the gigantic edifice, reportedly built on an acre of land at Achimota Golf City.

The images of the expensive house caused a stir online, with many Ghanaians questioning the valuation.

