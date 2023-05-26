Emmanuel Adebayor: Former Arsenal Player Flaunts Luxury Closet, Video Shows Perfume And Sneaker Collections
- Former Arsenal and Manchester City striker Emmanuel Adebayor showed off the plush closet inside his luxurious mansion
- The video showed his perfume collection and the various sneaker brands he owns
- Many perfume and sneaker admirers talked about how they would make their own collection and place them inside a closet when they make a lot of money
Former Togolese professional footballer, Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor, flaunted his plush closet inside his luxurious mansion in a video that has since taken over the internet.
Inside Emmanuel Adebayor's closet
In a video that emerged on social media, Emmanuel Adebayor was dressed in an army green kaftan and trousers as he stood behind one of the tables in his closet.
The table had a variety of designer and expensive perfumes arranged in an orderly manner.
Pretty young woman shows off fully furnished place in viral post, inspired peeps can't believe it's a shack
The video then showed more details of his space which had several sneakers organised carefully on different shelves.
The walkway leading to the closet's entrance had sneakers lined up on both sides of the wall.
Below is a video showing the interior of Emmanuel Adebayor's closet.
Ghanaians react to seeing Emmanuel Adebayor's plush closet
Perfume lovers and sneaker lovers admired Emmanuel Adebayor's collection. Many said they will also fill their closet like his when they get a lot of money.
daddyjoe_18 said:
Luxury is beautiful. When I get money, I will do some..
bigzy_i_am stated:
Every man should have a 212 in their collection
micksarpong said:
I tap into his blessing
faith.dadzie remarked:
What should we do with it? Unnecessary pressure
awoantwiwaa said:
His shoes collection is bigger than Wofa Osebo the Zara man's shop. Buoiiiiii y3 b3 wu agya!♀️♀️♀️
mkb_boateng commented:
If we allow you come to our house, then you come dey do video. Wo last aaa nono
ambitious_worldbeauty said:
I say I am addicted to perfumes but I didn’t know that y333 woorrrr muuuu King Kong
Video of Jackie Appiah's plush mansion surfaces
YEN.com.gh previously reported that actress Jackie Appiah's mansion with state-of-the-art decor and interior went viral online.
The video went viral after a Nigerian actress Luchy Donalds visited her and was blown by the extravagance of her mansion.
Source: YEN.com.gh