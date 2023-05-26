Former Arsenal and Manchester City striker Emmanuel Adebayor showed off the plush closet inside his luxurious mansion

The video showed his perfume collection and the various sneaker brands he owns

Many perfume and sneaker admirers talked about how they would make their own collection and place them inside a closet when they make a lot of money

Former Togolese professional footballer, Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor, flaunted his plush closet inside his luxurious mansion in a video that has since taken over the internet.

Emmanuel Adebayor in his plush closet in the video. Image Credit: @nkonkonsa

Inside Emmanuel Adebayor's closet

In a video that emerged on social media, Emmanuel Adebayor was dressed in an army green kaftan and trousers as he stood behind one of the tables in his closet.

The table had a variety of designer and expensive perfumes arranged in an orderly manner.

The video then showed more details of his space which had several sneakers organised carefully on different shelves.

The walkway leading to the closet's entrance had sneakers lined up on both sides of the wall.

Below is a video showing the interior of Emmanuel Adebayor's closet.

Ghanaians react to seeing Emmanuel Adebayor's plush closet

Perfume lovers and sneaker lovers admired Emmanuel Adebayor's collection. Many said they will also fill their closet like his when they get a lot of money.

daddyjoe_18 said:

Luxury is beautiful. When I get money, I will do some..

bigzy_i_am stated:

Every man should have a 212 in their collection

micksarpong said:

I tap into his blessing

faith.dadzie remarked:

What should we do with it? Unnecessary pressure

awoantwiwaa said:

His shoes collection is bigger than Wofa Osebo the Zara man's shop. Buoiiiiii y3 b3 wu agya!‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️

mkb_boateng commented:

If we allow you come to our house, then you come dey do video. Wo last aaa nono

ambitious_worldbeauty said:

I say I am addicted to perfumes but I didn’t know that y333 woorrrr muuuu King Kong

