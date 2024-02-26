A video of gospel singer Akwasi Boateng selling pen drives on the streets went viral recently

Following the video, Prophet Bernard Nelson-Eshun has stepped in to show support for the Ghanaian gospel star

Netizens have rained blessings on the Man of God

Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, the General Overseer of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, has reportedly supported gospel singer Edward Akwasi Boateng.

A video of the gospel singer selling pen drives on the streets to survive gained colossal buzz online.

Edward Akwasi Boateng and Bernard ElBernard Nelson Eshun. Source: @sikaofficial1

Source: Twitter

In a new development on the story, the Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun has donated handsomely to support the gospel singer.

In a post by blogger SikaOfficial1 on X, the prophet reportedly gave the man of God a car, cash and other items. YEN.com.gh cannot confirm the nature and model of the vehicle at this time.

In addition, the prophet set up a fully-funded scholarship for Edward Akwasi Boateng's children. The scholarship would take care of their education up till tertiary.

Again, Prophet Bernard Nelson-Eshun instituted a monthly allowance for the gospel musician.

Netizens praise the prophet

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below. Fans wished the prophet well for his massive generosity.

wealth69 wrote:

GOD BLESS HIM FOR COMING THROUGH FOR THIS MAN

hafiiz said:

Thats wild, God will bless him for sure

kushy_capal added:

Akuffo Addo will take his money do girls girls

washington_wrld said:

This is massive. I hope the less privileged people in his church are getting this kind of help from him, too. We shouldn’t always be doing it for only famous people just because it will be spread all over the media and we will get praised for it for popularity's sake

Shatta Wale And Maali Donate Food Items To Achimota Market Women, Fans Rain Blessings On Them

YEN.com.gh early on reported that Shatta Wale donated food and items to Achimota Market.

The donation was made in collaboration with Shatta Wale's two enterprises, Shaxi and Road Masters Delivery. The items donated included chocolates, key holders, hampers, Shaxi branded T-shirts, and an undisclosed amount of money.

Source: YEN.com.gh