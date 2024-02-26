Edward Akwasi Boateng: Prophet Bernard Nelson-Eshun Donates Cash To Gospel Singer, Fans React
- A video of gospel singer Akwasi Boateng selling pen drives on the streets went viral recently
- Following the video, Prophet Bernard Nelson-Eshun has stepped in to show support for the Ghanaian gospel star
- Netizens have rained blessings on the Man of God
Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, the General Overseer of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, has reportedly supported gospel singer Edward Akwasi Boateng.
A video of the gospel singer selling pen drives on the streets to survive gained colossal buzz online.
In a new development on the story, the Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun has donated handsomely to support the gospel singer.
In a post by blogger SikaOfficial1 on X, the prophet reportedly gave the man of God a car, cash and other items. YEN.com.gh cannot confirm the nature and model of the vehicle at this time.
In addition, the prophet set up a fully-funded scholarship for Edward Akwasi Boateng's children. The scholarship would take care of their education up till tertiary.
Again, Prophet Bernard Nelson-Eshun instituted a monthly allowance for the gospel musician.
Netizens praise the prophet
YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below. Fans wished the prophet well for his massive generosity.
wealth69 wrote:
GOD BLESS HIM FOR COMING THROUGH FOR THIS MAN
hafiiz said:
Thats wild, God will bless him for sure
kushy_capal added:
Akuffo Addo will take his money do girls girls
washington_wrld said:
This is massive. I hope the less privileged people in his church are getting this kind of help from him, too. We shouldn’t always be doing it for only famous people just because it will be spread all over the media and we will get praised for it for popularity's sake
