Jojo Mills, in a video, danced happily as he lived life in the US, leaving many Ghanaians nostalgic as they had missed him

The legendary actor, who is famous for his role as Sofo Joe in the hit Ghanaian TV series Efiewura, has been living abroad for some years now

He shared the video on his TikTok page, and many Ghanaians were happy to see him looking good in his old age

Legendary Ghanaian actor Jojo Mills, who played the role of Sofo Joe in the hit Ghanaian TV series Efiewura, has shared a video of himself dancing happily in the US, where he has been living for some years now. The video, which he posted on his TikTok page, showed him grooving to some music outdoors.

The actor, who is known for his comical portrayal of a dubious pastor with a huge appetite in Efiewura, looked graceful and healthy in his old age, to the delight of his fans and followers.

Many Ghanaians who watched the video expressed their nostalgia and admiration for the actor, who brought joy and laughter to countless households during the show’s run.

Efiewura, which has been airing since 2001, is one of the most popular comedy shows in Ghana, featuring a cast of colourful characters such as Koo Fori, who lives in a compound house. Jojo Mills’ character, Sofo Joe, was one of the most memorable and hilarious ones, as he often got into trouble with his wife, his landlord, and his fellow tenants.

Jojo Mills warms hearts

Presh said:

Masa this is not the dance I won’t oooo I won’t your pastor dance come on go and come again lol

Daakye Ne Mmofra No Nti commented:

I remember the advice you gave me at Kumasi Tanoso music avenue, when you came there with mercy Asiedu. Thank you very much

Mis Liz said:

❤️❤️❤️I always enjoyed watching efie wura because of you,I always remember Elvira Mills Robertson of blessed memories my mate at primary sch,❤️

