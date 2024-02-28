Actor Prince David Osei has stated that he has never cheated on his wife, Louisa Nana Ama Asieduaa Korankye

In an interview, he lauded his better half’s understanding and tolerance, which has kept their union thriving

The actor opened up about his love life before and after marriage with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, and the video has generated remarks

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has disclosed that he’s never cheated on his wife, whom he began dating at the University of Ghana before tying the knot.

During an interview with Nana Romeo of Accra FM, the film star noted that his now-wife was his first-ever and only girlfriend until they married.

Love life before marriage

Prince David Osei revealed that he and his wife never had intercourse during their four-year relationship outside marriage. He also lauded his wife for her understanding during their courting and after marriage.

The 40-year-old actor, who characterised his significant other as tolerant and virtuous, explained that they were focused on their academics at the time because they did not want to be distracted.

When asked by Nana Romeo whether he had ever cheated on his wife, Prince David Osei said:

''Yes, if you mean flirting with other women. However, I have never slept with any other woman apart from my wife. I have never cheated on her with another woman,” he said.

Watch the video below:

Prince David Osei drops old photo with wife and baby

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei surprised fans by releasing a throwback photo of himself, his wife, and his child.

The actor shared the picture on his Instagram and revealed that he married at a young age when he did not even have a beard.

In the caption, Osei indicated that getting married at a young age is good, adding that life becomes fun when you marry at a young age.

