Jojo Mills, in a video he shared on TikTok, jumped for joy all over his house after receiving good news and had some important-looking documents in his hand

The veteran actor, who is popular for his role in the Ghanaian comedy show Efiewura, has been based in the US for some years now

From the looks of the documents, many fans of the actor speculated that he had probably received some documents necessary for his stay in the country

Ghanaian actor Jojo Mills, widely recognised for his role in the Ghanaian comedy show Efiewura, set TikTok abuzz as he celebrated good news.

Jojo Mills celebrating his big win Photo Source: jojomills3b

Source: TikTok

In a video he shared, the veteran actor was seen leaping with excitement throughout his house, holding a set of important-looking documents. Mills, who has been residing in the US for some years now, left Ghanaians speculating about the nature of these documents.

The video, which went viral, showed Mills' celebration as he received and held up a bundle of documents. Fans and followers of the actor immediately speculated that these documents were likely linked to his stay in the US Jojo Mills' extreme reactions and the apparent significance of the paperwork led to a flood of comments on the video, many of which suggested that these documents could be related to his residency status in the country.

The actor's TikTok followers quickly joined the celebration in the comments section, with some offering their congratulations and well-wishes. Mills seemingly acknowledged the comments that suggested that the documents could be linked to his stay in the country by liking them.

Fans congratulate Jojo Mills

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ohema Bernice commented:

I tap into this blessing, can't wait to sing this song in 2024,it shall come to pass in Jesus' name

Mama One said:

Nkr………taa has been approved

Akwasi Anim commented:

CONGRATULATIONS Uncle @JMR Production @jojomills3b Yesterday, I couldn't believe it myself

Jojo Mills looks good

In another story, Efiewura actor Jojo Mills Robertson, in a video that surfaced on TikTok, was spotted chilling outside the country.

The actor played the iconic role of Sofo Jojo in the Efiewura series and has been widely missed by many Ghanaians.

He looked graceful in his old age, to the delight of many Ghanaians who took to the comment section to drop fond memories of him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh