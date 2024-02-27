Victor Osuagwu was surprised on set by an artist who made an accurate pencil portrait of him and presented it to him

The Nigerian star, who is in Ghana to shoot a film project with actor Lil Win, stood side by side with the artist and took photos with him

The artist, who was happy about the feedback he got, shared the beautiful moment on his TikTok page and received praise in the comments section

Nigerian actor Victor Osuagwu received a pleasant surprise on the set of his latest movie in Ghana. A talented artist, who goes by the name of Dylan Art on TikTok made a stunning pencil portrait of the actor and presented it to him as a gift.

Nigerian actor Victor Osuagwu and artist Photo Source: dylanartofficial

Source: TikTok

Osuagwu, who is known for his comedic roles in Nollywood, was visibly moved by the gesture and thanked the artist. He also posed for photos with him and the portrait, which he said was beautiful.

The actor is currently in Ghana to shoot a film project with popular Ghanaian actor Lil Win. The two stars are collaborating on a film that is expected to hit the screens later this year.

The artist, who was delighted by the positive response he got from Osuagwu, shared the video of the encounter on his TikTok page. The clip has gone viral, with over 10,000 views and thousands of likes and comments. Many users praised the artist for his skill and creativity and congratulated him for meeting the Nigerian star.

Ghanaians congratulate artist who drew Victor

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Charles man igolo said:

Wow that’s nice, let follow him nd promote him

TUTA wrote:

That is the love of Ghanaians

lnyymorgan reacted:

wow that's amazing well done guys

Victor Osuagwu eats cocoa

In another story, Charles Awurum and Victor Osuagwu, in a video, tried Ghana cocoa and seemed to enjoy it very much, scooping and swallowing it.

In the video, which was taken from the set of Lil Win's A Country Called Ghana film project, the two actors were seated comfortably as they enjoyed one of Ghana's biggest exports.

Charles Awurum shared the video of the sweet moment on his TikTok page, and many Ghanaians were happy to see them enjoying their time in Ghan.

