TikTok star Erkuah Official cracked many ribs on social media when she participated in the trending thief challenge

In the video, he used a filter that made her bald while she posed with a tin of cereal in her hand while a viral audio for the challenge played in the background

Many applauded her for her creativity and for making them laugh hard

Famous Ghanaian TikToker Erkuah Official got many people laughing hard when she joined the viral thief challenge, where she added her own twist by going bald using a filter.

Erkuah Official joined the viral thief challenge

In the video, Erkuah Official squatted on the floor in the corner of a room while enjoying a large tin of baby cereal when she was unexpectedly caught.

When she turned her face to face the camera, there was food all over her mouth, and her head immediately went bald due to the effect of the filter.

The comic TikTok star, after getting caught, then posed with the large tin of cereal in her hand while making funny faces.

Captioning the post, she wrote:

There was a caught

Below is a funny video of Erkuah Official doing the viral theft challenge.

Funny reactions as Erkuah Official joins the viral thief challenge

The comment section was filled with many laughing emojis while others talked about Erkuah Official's lovely twist to the challenge by going bald using a filter.

Below are some of the hilarious reactions from her fans:

wesleykessegh said:

What’s going on here

omokhaye60 said:

who did this to you? Apostle must hear of this!!!!!!!!!!!

sadla_wan_gh__ said:

Saa gal Wei you’re not serious koraa

masterwomann said:

The real Amos

