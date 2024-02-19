Ghanaian TikToker Erkuah Offiicial got many of her Instagram followers drooling over her when she dropped a dance video

She revealed that her well-done makeup was by her as she whined her waist while singing and dancing to Nigerian singer Ayra Starr's Commas

The video got many people admiring her ravishing beauty and her fine curves

Famous Ghanaian TikTok star Erkuah Official turned many heads online when she flaunted her beauty and her fine curves in a video.

Erkuah Official dances to Ayra Starr's Commas. Image Credit: @erkuahofficial

Source: Instagram

Erkuah official flaunts her beauty in video

got many of her followers gushing over her when she ditched her signature look which is the hair bonnet and school uniform and went in for a more sultry look.

The talented comic TikToker wore a silk multicoloured dress that accentuated her curves. The dress had straps from around the neckline which extended to her back and tied.

In the caption of the post, Erkuah official revealed that her glowing makeup was done by her as she flaunted it in a video. Many of her followers rated her as they were impressed with how she did the makeup perfectly.

In the video, she whined her waist while singing and dancing to Nigerian singer Ayra Starr's recently released song Commas.

Below is a video of Erkuah Official daning to Ayra Starr's Commas.

Reactions to Ekuah Official's video

The video got many of her followers on Instagram admiring how stunning she looked, while others applauded her for doing her makeup perfectly.

iamswhite_smt said:

This girl don fine finish o

koti_botor said:

Me too ago do my teeth because I cant smile

stanley_ragnar_sr said:

This gal wor wori sha . Truth be told

v_jnr09 said:

You don dey fine o

ladyq_crochet said:

You’re so fine ouch this hairstyle

bobsignatures said:

I love your new look and shape

georgesantahmaria said:

Shape fine.., na make up i know see

"She dey be": Erkuah Official awed many with her beauty, flaunted new haircut

YEN.com.gh reported that talented comedian and TikToker Erkuah Official left many speechless with her stunning look after she ditched the hair bonnet and school uniform.

She rocked a beautiful haircut, glowing makeup and a casual look that brought out her beauty.

Revealing that her birthday is in a few days, many wished her in advance, while others drooled over her beauty.

Source: YEN.com.gh