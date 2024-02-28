Kelvin Bruun of Yolo fame got many people talking when a behind-the-scenes video of him shooting a sensual scene with another lady surfaced on social media

In the viral video, the Ghanaian actor was captured kissing another lady passionately after delivering a box of pizza to her doorstep

The video caused a frenzy, as many thought he looked too young for such movie roles

Kelvin Bruun, the Ghanaian actor who plays the role of Mark Anthony in Yolo, has caused a frenzy on social media after a behind-the-scenes video of him getting personal with another lady on set surfaced online.

Kelvin Bruun on the set of a new movie. Image Credit: @ghbrain

Source: Instagram

Kelvin Bruun gets personal with an actress on set

In the video, Kelvin Bruun played the role of a delivery man delivering pizza to a gorgeous young lady at her residence.

The moment the lady stepped out of the door, her looks charmed the Yolo Star such that he threw the pizza box away and, in haste, kissed her passionately while holding onto her backside.

The two cameramen were amazed by how well they executed the scene, such that they turned to look at each other and nodded.

Below is a video of Kelvin Bruun of Yolo Fame getting closely acquainted with a female actor on a movie set.

Reactions to the video of Kelvin Bruun of Yolo Fame kissing an actress on set

The video left many people in awe after watching Kelvin Bruun's role in the upcoming movie.

Others also said they would consider acting, while others mentioned his girlfriend in the Yolo series, Ariana, and how she might feel about that scene.

Nana Kwame said:

Me anka me Koti besore p33

Khøfi_Mas¢ot said:

Masa we all go act some

delight640 said:

No matter what the situation, my fiancé no go act apuuu

Kobbs said:

I beg ...to the girls bf..where ever you are ..please don't collapse oo..it's just acting

@Views09 said:

The girl really get experience oo herh..damnnn Mark isn’t the Jon boy again

@AugustusPiloo_ said:

The guy has upgraded lol because Ariana get ready Mark Anthony is coming no more shy boy.

@MrChampionn said:

Be like I for rethink my acting career

"Wow, congrats": YOLO star Serwaa Opoku Addo lands new job with BMW in US

YEN.com.gh reported YOLO star Serwaa Opoku Addo landed a new role with the BMW Group in the US as a Customer Relations Specialist.

Serwaa, now known as Nana Yaa Woodward after getting married to an American man, announced her new role with photos.

The photos shared by Serwaa, who was known as Irene in the YOLO series, excited her followers, including Fella Makafui.

Source: YEN.com.gh