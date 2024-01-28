Erkuah Official Looks Classy In Stylish Pantsuit As She Graduates From The University Of Ghana
- Ghanaian TikToker Erkuah Official looked totally unrecognisable as she slayed for her graduation ceremony
- The brand influencer wore an expensive pantsuit that made her among her coursemates during the photoshoot
- Ghanaian celebrities, including Ameyaw Debrah, MzGee and others, have commented on Erkuah Official's photos
Ghanaian TikToker Janet Offei, popularly called Erkua Official, has released her stunning graduation photos on social media.
The award-winning TikToker looked fabulous in a perfectly fit green pantsuit as she graduated with a bachelor's degree in Political Science and Region from the University of Ghana.
Erkuah's official wore an elegant frontal hairstyle and mild makeup while modelling in black strappy heels.
She accessorised her look with beautiful green earrings and fashionable gold rings as she flaunted her blue criss-cross camisole in the viral photos
Check out the photos below;
Erkuah Official looked glamorous in a green corseted dress
Erkuah Official wowed her fans with her terrific look as she slipped on a green cutout long-sleeve dress and long frontal hairstyle.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on Erkuah Official's graduation photos
ameyaw112 stated:
Congratulations
chineduikedieze stated:
Congratulations dear
ohemaaafrakomaa stated:
Was McBrown present? Because I remember she promised to be there
Wesleykessegh stated:
Congratulations darling ❤️
d.o.r.r.a.i.a.m_ stated:
Congratulations
googo stated:
Congratulations to you and myself, too
sistaafia stated:
Congratulations beautiful
gloriaosarfo stated:
Congratulations dearest❤
1realreggie stated:
Congratulations, baby gal
doctall_kingsley stated:
Congratulations wifey ❤️
Iammzgee stated:
Congratulations dear
da_therapizt stated:
WHOOOSSSSHHHH.❤️ CONGRATULATIONS SUPER
Comedianwaris stated:
Congratulations
qwabena_pencil stated:
Congratulations
phat_fifi_ stated:
Congratulations dear
Bombomarley stated:
Congrats
ms_budu stated:
Congrats babe
itskerenkezia_ stated:
Ex-Black Stars player Agyeman Badu's wife looks ethereal in stylish kente gown as she bags master's degree
Congratulations ❤️
Brodaharrison stated:
Congratulations ❤️❤️
Erkuah Official: Ghanaian TikToker Looks Gorgeous In A Shiny Tulle Dress While Flaunting Her Expensive Car
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Erkuah Official, a popular TikTok user from Ghana, who looks effortlessly stylish in a stylish attire for her date night.
The stunning style blogger accessorized her long-sleeveless dress with pricey shoes and a high-end purse.
Social media users have commented about Erkuah Official's gorgeous makeup and haircut.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh