Ghanaian TikToker Erkuah Official looked totally unrecognisable as she slayed for her graduation ceremony

The brand influencer wore an expensive pantsuit that made her among her coursemates during the photoshoot

Ghanaian celebrities, including Ameyaw Debrah, MzGee and others, have commented on Erkuah Official's photos

Ghanaian TikToker Janet Offei, popularly called Erkua Official, has released her stunning graduation photos on social media.

The award-winning TikToker looked fabulous in a perfectly fit green pantsuit as she graduated with a bachelor's degree in Political Science and Region from the University of Ghana.

Ghanaian TikToker Erkuah Official looks beautiful with or without makeup. Photo credit: @erkuahofficial

Source: Instagram

Erkuah's official wore an elegant frontal hairstyle and mild makeup while modelling in black strappy heels.

She accessorised her look with beautiful green earrings and fashionable gold rings as she flaunted her blue criss-cross camisole in the viral photos

Check out the photos below;

Erkuah Official looked glamorous in a green corseted dress

Erkuah Official wowed her fans with her terrific look as she slipped on a green cutout long-sleeve dress and long frontal hairstyle.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Erkuah Official's graduation photos

ameyaw112 stated:

Congratulations

chineduikedieze stated:

Congratulations dear

ohemaaafrakomaa stated:

Was McBrown present? Because I remember she promised to be there

Wesleykessegh stated:

Congratulations darling ❤️

d.o.r.r.a.i.a.m_ stated:

Congratulations

googo stated:

Congratulations to you and myself, too

sistaafia stated:

Congratulations beautiful

gloriaosarfo stated:

Congratulations dearest❤

1realreggie stated:

Congratulations, baby gal

doctall_kingsley stated:

Congratulations wifey ❤️

Iammzgee stated:

Congratulations dear

da_therapizt stated:

WHOOOSSSSHHHH.❤️ CONGRATULATIONS SUPER

Comedianwaris stated:

Congratulations

qwabena_pencil stated:

Congratulations

phat_fifi_ stated:

Congratulations dear

Bombomarley stated:

Congrats

ms_budu stated:

Congrats babe

itskerenkezia_ stated:

Congratulations ❤️

Brodaharrison stated:

Congratulations ❤️❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh