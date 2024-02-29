An Endurance Grand lookalike has popped up in a TikTok video, and it has sparked reactions among Ghanaians on social media

In the video, which was shared by Robest GH, a content creator popular for unveiling celebrity lookalikes, the pair danced happily

In the comments section of the video, many people were quick to point out how beautiful the young lady was

A TikTok video featuring a young lady who bears a striking resemblance to famous Ghanaian dancer Endurance Grand has gone viral on social media, attracting thousands of views and comments.

The video was posted by Robest GH, a content creator who is known for finding and showcasing celebrity lookalikes on his TikTok account. In the video, he introduced the Endurance Grand lookalike and proceeded to dance with her to the delight of Ghanaians.

The duo then performed a synchronized dance routine to a popular song, smiling and having fun. The video was captioned: "Do you think she does not look like her?"

The video quickly caught the attention of many TikTok users, who were amazed by the uncanny resemblance between the young lady and the dancer. Many of them expressed their admiration for her beauty and praised her dancing skills.

Endurance Grand lookalike gets many talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

contance diamond said:

I come in peace to be honest endurance have vibes and energy, am not seeing that in u at al

Ypee Baakop3 commented:

Where do you even find dem?

Ama Franca said:

Buh this one is soft n flexible ooo buh our Endurance is gidigidi

young dollar wrote:

she don't even have that energy like endurance

ajualeah7 said:

This one is more feminine. Endurance deɛ sɛ bɛɛma oo

Endurance cuts her hair

In another story, Endurance Grand, in a video, showed off her stylish dance moves in her recently done low cut, wowing her fans.

The DWP dancer danced to This Must Be Love by singer YKB and King Promise and shared the video on her TikTok page.

The dancer recently shaved her locs, and many of her fans are in love with her new look. She made this known in the comments section.

