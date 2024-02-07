Endurance Grand, in a video, showed off her stylish dance moves in her recently done low cut, wowing her fans

The DWP dancer danced to This Must Be Love by singer YKB and King Promise and shared the video on her TikTok page

The dancer recently shaved her locs, and many of her fans are in love with her new look and made this known in the comments section

Endurance Grand, a member of the popular dance group DWP Academy, has impressed her fans with her stunning new look and amazing dance moves in a video she posted on her TikTok page.

The video, which has garnered over 100,000 views and thousands of likes and comments, showed Endurance Grand dancing to This Must Be Love by Nigerian singer YKB and Ghanaian star King Promise.

The talented dancer has become a star in the space because of her versatility and creativity. She also showed off her recently done low cut, which suited her perfectly and gave her a fresh look.

Many of her fans and followers were in awe of her performance and appearance, and they expressed their admiration and support in the comments section. They also pointed out that the hair was growing very fast.

Endurance Grand wins hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

miss AAN said:

this ur hair dey grow fast ohhhh

QUINSBYMALYN wrote:

No be hair wey she Barb which day don grow so omo even her hair get speed

DeLi commented:

Endurance's hair has grown so fast wow... even with hair she has speed

Miz_NaNcy wrote:

Madam is looking too beautiful , am I the only one who noticed

hubertefrendonkor wrote:

The dance queen is back agin with another .The haircut really fits you plus the dimple

