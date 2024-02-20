Moses Bliss' Fiancée: Marie Wiseborn Steals The Spotlight At A Wedding With Her Stunning Kente Dress
- Moses Bliss' fiancée, Marie Wiseborn, has gone viral with her beautiful kente gown at a plush wedding
- Marie Wiseborn looked simple and classy in an elegant outfit and no makeup at the wedding ceremony
- Some social media users have praised Marie Wiseborn for her decency and affable nature
Nigerian singer Moses Enang, popularly called Moses Bliss' fiancée Marie Wiseborn, was among the well-dressed guests at a plush wedding ceremony over the weekend.
She graduated from the University of London and is an alumna of City Law School, where she had her Bar Vocational Studies Postgraduate Diploma.
The tall and beautiful Ghanaian lady looked exquisite in a classy off-shoulder kente dress and rocked her natural hairstyle.
Marie Wiseborn stepped out without makeup and lipstick to the luxurious event and styled her look with a simple diamond earring and handmade beads.
The celebrity bride-to-be was spotted with a black clutch bag to complete her look.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Marie Wiseborn's beautiful kente outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
melange_management stated:
@mariewiseborn A Woman After God’s own Heart. Who can find?! ❤️❤️❤️ You are beautiful ❤️
nhyiravictoryroyal_victory stated:
This our wedding dea. I can't wait.
yramy_1 stated:
She’s soo beautiful ❤
afua_mabel stated:
Virtuous woman ❤️
h.i.i.b.e.e.k.a.a.y stated:
Mo ya look away
Bennyice stated:
Sis you are such a natural beauty
oforiwaa_sugar stated:
such a beauty!
nkechi11 stated:
Nigeria VS Ghana
ms.deborah_xx stated:
Very calm and decent lady
Enezmakeover stated:
On this note, @shegelabobor will be their mc.
Afipatienceadjei stated:
This wedding must be held in Ghana ooo @mariewiseborn.
