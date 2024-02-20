Moses Bliss' fiancée, Marie Wiseborn, has gone viral with her beautiful kente gown at a plush wedding

Marie Wiseborn looked simple and classy in an elegant outfit and no makeup at the wedding ceremony

Some social media users have praised Marie Wiseborn for her decency and affable nature

Nigerian singer Moses Enang, popularly called Moses Bliss' fiancée Marie Wiseborn, was among the well-dressed guests at a plush wedding ceremony over the weekend.

She graduated from the University of London and is an alumna of City Law School, where she had her Bar Vocational Studies Postgraduate Diploma.

Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn look perfect together. Photo credit: @shegelebabor

Source: Instagram

The tall and beautiful Ghanaian lady looked exquisite in a classy off-shoulder kente dress and rocked her natural hairstyle.

Marie Wiseborn stepped out without makeup and lipstick to the luxurious event and styled her look with a simple diamond earring and handmade beads.

The celebrity bride-to-be was spotted with a black clutch bag to complete her look.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Sheila slays in a beautiful kente gown at her wedding

The gorgeous bride, Sheila, looked radiant in a stylish kente gown and frontal hairstyle for her traditional wedding.

Emmanuel, the handsome and wealthy groom, looked dapper in a white agbada with embroidery while dancing at the event.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Marie Wiseborn's beautiful kente outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

melange_management stated:

@mariewiseborn A Woman After God’s own Heart. Who can find?! ❤️❤️❤️ You are beautiful ❤️

nhyiravictoryroyal_victory stated:

This our wedding dea. I can't wait.

yramy_1 stated:

She’s soo beautiful ❤

afua_mabel stated:

Virtuous woman ❤️

h.i.i.b.e.e.k.a.a.y stated:

Mo ya look away

Bennyice stated:

Sis you are such a natural beauty

oforiwaa_sugar stated:

such a beauty!

nkechi11 stated:

Nigeria VS Ghana

ms.deborah_xx stated:

Very calm and decent lady

Enezmakeover stated:

On this note, @shegelabobor will be their mc.

Afipatienceadjei stated:

This wedding must be held in Ghana ooo @mariewiseborn.

Ernest Chemist's Daughter's Wedding: Animwaa Sampong Rocks Classy Strapless Gown For Her Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the CEO of Ernest Chemist, which went viral with her elegant wedding, the stunning daughter of Ernest Bediako Sampong,

The affluent heir looked stunning in various designer ensembles at her wedding over the weekend.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Animwaa Sarpong's wedding videos.

Source: YEN.com.gh