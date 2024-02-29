Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi has announced that she's officially a Global Citizen Advocate for Change

Taking to her Facebook page, the media star shared how passionate she is about championing the cause of poverty alleviation around the globe

Numerous fans trooped to congratulate Berla Mundi

Renowned Ghanaian TV and radio host and brand ambassador Berla Mundi has become an official Global Citizen Advocate for Change.

She shared the good news with her fans in a lengthy Facebook post.

In the Facebook post, TV host Berla Mundi narrated how she hosted the Global Citizen Festival in Accra, Ghana, on Saturday, September 24, 2022, where world leaders, including the president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, corporations, activists and philanthropists used their influence and voices to raise awareness on the need to achieve an ambitious policy agenda focused on empowering girls and women, taking action on climate change, breaking systemic barriers, and lifting activists and advocates.

She wrote in the post:

I am happy to announce that I am officially a @globalcitizen Advocate for Change.

Global Citizen Ambassadors and Advocates for Change inspire their fans to take action and leverage their voices for a world free from extreme poverty — achieving impactful and lasting results for local organizations and program partners.

In 2022, I hosted the Global Citizen Festival in Accra, Ghana, where world leaders including the president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo...and philanthropists used their influence and voices to raise awareness on the need to achieve an ambitious policy agenda focused on empowering girls and women...

In 2023, I joined Global Citizen again in Paris for ‘Power Our Planet’, a campaign urging the world’s most powerful countries to step up for the planet and tackle climate change.

Fans congratulate Berla Mundi

Many people trooped to congratulate Berla. YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below.

Wizkay De Khing wrote:

I'm not surprised tho..there are more to come you are just unskeptically phenomenal congratulations big sis

KWAMENA Nyamegospel said:

Wooooooow berla.... congratulations ..infact you are most hardworking and most influential with good performance....

Ella April wrote:

This is great news Berla Mundi❤️❤️.

Rose Nyame said:

Sis i don't know u personal but am happy than u self. Congratulations

