Ghanaian media personality, brand ambassador and event host Berla Mundi has bagged a new brand deal with a Ghanaian money transfer company, PayAngel Money.

The company announced Berla Mundi as its brand ambassador to promote its name and brand on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

Berla Mundi bags new brand deal. Photo: @berlamundi

Source: Instagram

The event was held in Accra at PayAngel Money's plush office. In videos on Berla Mundi's Instagram page, she arrived in grand style in a lemon-green ladies' suit and was welcomed with a lovely bouquet.

She signed and sealed the contract, and confetti was poured on her to celebrate the deal's completion.

Berla Mundi said she would advocate for the brand because she has used PayAngel and can attest to its ease in transferring money to other countries.

See some videos from the event.

What is PayAngel Money?

PayAngel Money is a transfer institution that allows foreigners to send money to their loved ones quickly, securely, and conveniently. It enables users to send money to individuals and businesses at no fee & the best Fx rates.

PayAngel also allows users to send to mobile money accounts and any bank account/ cash collection point from partner banks and track their transfer history.

Netizens congratulate Berla Mundi

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the video. See some below.

nanaakuasmom said:

congrats Berla

thedelamichel said:

Allur superstar! Brands mu B

ann_ita1 said:

Congratulations Berla

renie_blay wrote:

Congratulations, queen wins is our portion

jay__sterling wrote:

Congratulations my boss

Berla Mundi Hails Dentaa Amoateng After A Successful Grammys African Nominee Brunch

YEN.com.gh reported that Berla Mundi hailed Lady Dentaa Amoabeng, MBE, for organising the successful Grammys African Nominees Brunch.

Lady Dentaa Amoateng, MBE, is the founder of GUBA, the producers of the annual Grammys African Nominees Brunch in partnership with the Recording Academy.

Berla thanked her for being selected as the host for the second time.

Source: YEN.com.gh