Black Queens forward Evelyn Badu said she prefers wealthy young men as life partners, prioritising financial stability and youth over physical attributes.

Her candid remarks have sparked discussions about personal preferences and societal expectations within the sports community. Badu's statements come amidst the Black Queens' involvement in Zambia for the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers' second leg, adding depth to conversations about relationships in the public eye.

Evelyn Badu, a forward for the Black Queens, has revealed her preference for wealthy young men as life partners over rich older men.

She explained that she prioritises financial stability and youthfulness over many things, including physical attributes.

In an interview with GTV Sports+, Badu emphasised her inclination towards affluent young individuals rather than older, wealthy counterparts, citing her attraction to the lifestyle associated with younger men, including driving luxury cars like Benz.

Black Queens player Evelyn Badu said she does not have many specs when it comes to choosing a future partner Photo credit: Evelyn Badu

Source: Facebook

"I don't have a spec; just have money. But I do not want older men, say 70-years and above, who are rich. I prefer the young rich ones."

When asked how many young men are wealthy, the 21-year-old said:

"There are wealthy young boys in town. These days it is the young ones who drive the Benz and other big cars."

Currently playing for Norwegian club Avaldsnes IL, Evelyn is recognised as a standout talent in the Black Queens squad, boasting accolades such as the CAF Inter-Club Player of the Year and CAF Young Player of the Year awards in 2022.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Evelyn Badu's choice of man

Despite her success on the field, Badu's candid remarks about her preferences for a life partner have got social media users commenting. Read some of the reactions below:

Rich Hommie Lilj Junior said:

work hard and get Barcelona,Manchester united,Chelsea and Psg women football club to play money dey there

Emmanuel Enin exclaimed:

herhh Evelyn

Sassy_styled_me said:

boys na gye sika

Maame Abena_Owusuaa wrote:

I love her attire

otooransford said:

three day per obituary

Nana Kweku Poakwa wrote:

True paa boys no bi agyi sika paa oo na wo mo gyi y3n gerz saa

markntiri said:

they should try and qualify for Olympics, win wafcon, we'd make case for proper bonuses for them

Nana Aba jabs GFA over Black Queens' unpaid bonuses

Earlier, Nana Aba Anamoah criticised the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for prioritising the Black Stars over the Black Queens, citing unpaid incentives for the female national team.

The Black Queens are reportedly owed $7,500 each for participating in qualification matches for major tournaments.

Concerns have been raised that the players may boycott an upcoming Olympic qualifier against Zambia if the overdue bonuses are not paid promptly.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh