Famous Nigerian gospel singer and his Ghanaian lover Marie Wsieborn have got married in a colourful traditional wedding

A video from the ceremony has popped up showing the couple cutting cakes at the wedding

The video of the cakes made in the form of dowry items from Ghanaian and Nigeria has sparked reactions online

Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his Ghanaian partner Marie Wiseborn's wedding celebration has gone down.

The Christian celebrity couple tied the knot in Accra on Thursday, February 29, 2024, in a cross-culture traditional wedding.

Many videos emerged and made rounds online drawing the attention of fans and observers on social media.

Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn cutting their wedding cake

One of the videos which caught the most attention was the moment the couple cut their wedding cake.

The cake happened to be specially made for the traditional wedding. It was moulded like the clothing items one presents as part of the dowry for traditional weddings in Ghana and Nigeria. It included pieces of cake made like kente cloth, shirts, bags, and even needs.

The video shared on Instagram by YEN.com.gh showed Moses Bliss and Marie rocking colourful kente cloth and smiling at each other behind the cake.

Netizens react to Moses Bliss and wife's cake cutting video

The video sparked loads of reactions with many people sharing different opinions.

frema_melanin said:

A man who loves you More and just shows it off

nunelhazel said:

Every conversation will flow thru singing. Congrats to them.

stunna.y said:

Just look at how beautiful they look together,and you want to choose trumu trumu over this,eeeeiii

rita_apaloo said:

29 Februarybut how will the anniversary be like, will they wait for 4yrs to celebrate or what....anaa meyare

redemptionawura said:

CONGRATULATIONS my people . God bless your marriage ❤️

Moses Bliss shares pre-wedding picture

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Moses Bliss shared his pre-wedding pictures on social media.

The photos of the gospel singer and his wife-to-be left many gushing.

The two love birds wore matching coffee brown clothes as they posed in a loved-up way for their fan.

