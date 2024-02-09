Well-known Nigerian TikToker VeryDarkMan started a jollof rice feud on social media after he criticised the one he ate from a Ghanaian restaurant

In the video, he was seen complaining about the lack of flavour in the meal and tried different means to spice up the meal such as adding water

The video got many Ghanaians agitated as they expressed their displeasure in the comments

Famous Nigerian TikToker VeryDarkMan tried jollof from Ghana for the first time, and his reviews have sparked debate on social media.

VeryDarkMan rates Ghanaian jollof. Image Credit: @verydarkman_tiktok

Source: TikTok

VeryDarkMan tries jollof rice from Ghana

In the video, VeryDarkMan had a plate of jollof with coleslaw and meat, and after tasting the first spoonful of the meal, he expressed his displeasure at the lack of spices.

The famous TikToker questioned whether the lack of taste was due to the carrot he did not mix with the jollof, but unfortunately, that was not the case.

He then decided to pour some of the water in his glass onto the food in the video to find out whether it would taste better, but it still did not.

"Where's the spice? Nigerian jollof is better. Nigerian jollof over Ghanaian jollof. Don't play," he said.

He then went ahead to shower praises on a Nigerian Chef who broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking hours in 2023, Hilda Baci. He stated that Ghanaian chefs need tutorials from Hilda to improve the quality of their jollof rice.

Video of VeryDarkMan eating jollof rice from Ghana for the first time.

Ghanaians reacted to the video

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians as VeryDarkMan criticised their jollof:

ashantibabee said:

As soon as they stop the camera, he will eat with his hands and lick the plate

isaaca_hayes_xx said:

Bro the spoon isn’t supposed to be eaten

missmabelta said:

The taste is in your nose but you have filled it with rings ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️

other_side_of_life_ said:

hahahaha the way he is eating it shows it tastes good

susuanna__ said:

Ew chewing like you left your manners in Nigeria

a.y.e.l.y.i.n.e said:

Maggi Addicted

"Ghana Jollof lacks flavour": Hilda Baci says as Ghanaians rage on social media

YEN.com.gh reported that Hilda Baci sparked debate on social media and agitated many Ghanaians after she claimed jollof from Ghana lacked flavour.

During an interview on the UK-based podcast 90sBabyShow, the former Guinness World Record holder said she tasted jollof from Ghana, but it was not up to par.

She spoke highly of the jollof from her home country, Nigeria, as she said it was better than that from Ghana.

