It was Ghana's Independence Day on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, when the nation turned 67

Ghanaian stars Nana Ama McBrown, Nadia Buari, Jackie Appiah, Akuapem Poloo, and others celebrated in style

Here are some of the best celebrity Independence Day photos that surfaced on the internet

Ghana turned 67 years old as an independent country on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. As it has become a custom, there was a big national celebration across the country.

Social media was not left out of the celebrations as many Ghanaian celebrities took to their Instagram pages to share photos and videos to commemorate the anniversary.

Akuapem Poloo, Jackie Appiah, Nadia Buari, Nana Ama McBrown, and Felicia Osei, were among the many stars who shared lovely images. For many of them, it was a kente affair.

1. Nana Ama McBrown:

Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown went for a warrior look to celebrate Ghana's 67th Independence Anniversary.

Wearing a smock, the Onua Showtime presenter carried a gun over her shoulder and kept a stern look in the photos.

"THE WINNING WARRIOR FROM GHANA OHEMAA AMA OWUSUWAA PAPABI. HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY TO MY MOTHERLAND ," her captioned read.

2. Akuapem Poloo:

Actress Rosemond Brown, famously known as Akuapem Poloo, rocked a jumpsuit-like dress made from kente and a white material. She added footwear made with African print material.

"Yes Ghana is free forever Happy 67th Independence Day Ghana wishing us a beautiful and joyful holiday ," she said.

3. Jackie Appiah:

Actress Jackie Appiah is not currently in Ghana but that did not stop her from celebrating Ghana's birthday. She shared photos rocking an orange-coloured overcoat over an army green trousers and blouse.

"Happy Independence Day, Ghana Wishing us a day filled with joy, pride, and unity. #ghanaat67," she said.

4. Nadia Buari:

Nadia Buari used the Independence Day celebration to give her followers mothers and daughters goals as she shared photos with two of her children. Rocking a colourful African print, Nadia had her daughters wearing matching prints of theirs too.

Sharing the photos, the actress said:

Ghana my motherland. Happy Independence Day!! ❤️

5. Delay:

Media personality and businesswoman, Deloris Frimpong Manso, simply known as Delay, stepped out in a corseted gown made from fine kente and a white material.

Sharing the photos, Delay reminded Ghanaians that she was an independent woman.

Greetings From An Independent Lady To You On Independence Day ❤️, she said.

6. Felicia Osei:

TikToker and Onua FM presenter Felicia Osei celebrated Independence Day in the simplest way possible. She wore a black dress and covered herself with the Ghana flag.

In her caption to the photo which also featured a friend, Felicia indicated that she did not have money for a photoshoot.

"Yɛrebɔ nkuro, back in the days when we used to role play wheb we were kids . I miss my childhood .

Happy Independence Day to everyone. My boyfriend didn’t give me money for photoshoot so this is all by my own sweat ."

7. Sarfoa GMB:

2021Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Benedicta Sarfoa Asamoah, a.k.a. Sarfoa GMB, rocked a stylish African print dress and she had a message for Ghanaians.

"Today, we honour the resilience, courage, and unity that define Ghana . Let’s cherish our past, embrace our present, and pave the way for a brighter future. Happy Independence Day ," her caption read.

8. Michy:

Shatta Wale's baby mama, Michy, went all the to the Independence arch at the Black Stars Square for her photoshoot. The result was this beautiful look below.

"HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY ," she said.

9. Caroline:

Asaase Radio presenter Caroline Sampson celebrated Ghana's Independence Day anniversary with the with this colourful and befitting dress.

"Happy Independence Day ," she said.

Kwame Nkrumah's granddaughter 'visits him' on Indece Day, drops emotional video

Meanwhile, Kwame Nkrumah's granddaughter Princess Fathia has celebrated Independence Day by visiting the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum.

Princess Fathia shared photos and a video dazzling in colourful kente while remembering her grandparents.

Princess Fathia, the daughter of Dr Sekou Nkrumah, Nkrumah's last child, looked emotional in the video.

