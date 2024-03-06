Delay Snatches Waist In Cleavage-Baring Corset Kente Gown On Ghana's Independence Day
- Celebrated media personality Delay got many people talking about the cleavage-baring corset Kente gown she wore to celebrate Ghana's Independence Day on March 6, 2024
- After sharing the photos, she hinted that she was an independent woman in the caption of the post
- Many people drooled over how gorgeous she looked in the photos
Seasoned Ghanaian media personality Deloris Firmpong Manso, aka Delay, turned many heads online when she slayed in a cleavage-baring corset Kente gown to celebrate Ghana's Independence Day on March 6, 2024.
Delay flaunts cleavage in a corset Kente gown
The top part of Delay's dress flaunted her bosoms, and it was plain white fabric transformed into a corset such that it accentuated her waistline.
The bottom part of the dress was made of Kente, and it hugged her curves, and the way she posed in the photos made her curves come out more.
Ghanaians react as Moses Bliss' wife rocks a backless dress and perfect makeup: "We all have a bad past"
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
To style her look, the celebrated media personality held a scarf that was made out of the same Kente cloth as the dress and a silver mini bag.
Her makeup was beautifully done, and her wig was styled into a bob. She accessorised her look by wearing a wristwatch on the right wrist and a bracelet on the other.
Captioning the post, the host of The Delay Show acknowledged that she was an independent woman. She wrote:
Greetings From An Independent Lady To You On Independence Day ❤️.
Below are photos of Delay slaying in a corset Kente gown on Ghana's Independence Day.
Reactions as Delay bares it all in Ghana's Independence Day outfit
Many people were struck by Delay's beauty when she dropped photos looking stunning in her corset Kente gown to celebrate Ghana's Independence Day.
Moses Bliss' wife Marie Wiseborn shows skin and hugs another man tightly in photo, fans question her decency
osei__felicia said:
Woow❤❤❤❤❤
mrfox5596 said:
Cleavage papabi
akua_uno said:
Chokeee usss … presss usssss.. step on usss.. but fr tho Sis Dee is unto something this year. She said 2024 enough of the air cos am about to take your breath away.. And she is steadily putting us on oxygen cos we can’t breathe
nanaesicisca said:
Obaa Afia with the doings
junior_jhill20 said:
Eeeeiii Ma'am wei de33 wensusu
delay.ba said:
Love you MOMA❤❤❤❤Happy Independence Day
queen_lio26 said:
Class,Elegant, stylish and beautiful lil sis you have CLASS love you Always. ⭐️⭐️❤️❤️ @delayghana
styledbysika said:
This is beautiful Obaa Afia
lernylomotey said:
Gorgeous gorgeous outfit
Delay put her natural curves on display in a white bodysuit
YEN.com.gh reported that the host of The Delay Show, Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay, turned many heads online when she stepped out in a fitting white dress.
In the video, she was seen walking around the premises of Alisa Hotel while looking radiant in her outfit and her makeup.
Many people admired how stunning she looked, and they complimented her.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh