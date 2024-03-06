Celebrated media personality Delay got many people talking about the cleavage-baring corset Kente gown she wore to celebrate Ghana's Independence Day on March 6, 2024

Seasoned Ghanaian media personality Deloris Firmpong Manso, aka Delay, turned many heads online when she slayed in a cleavage-baring corset Kente gown to celebrate Ghana's Independence Day on March 6, 2024.

Delay flaunts cleavage in a corset Kente gown

The top part of Delay's dress flaunted her bosoms, and it was plain white fabric transformed into a corset such that it accentuated her waistline.

The bottom part of the dress was made of Kente, and it hugged her curves, and the way she posed in the photos made her curves come out more.

To style her look, the celebrated media personality held a scarf that was made out of the same Kente cloth as the dress and a silver mini bag.

Her makeup was beautifully done, and her wig was styled into a bob. She accessorised her look by wearing a wristwatch on the right wrist and a bracelet on the other.

Captioning the post, the host of The Delay Show acknowledged that she was an independent woman. She wrote:

Greetings From An Independent Lady To You On Independence Day ❤️.

Below are photos of Delay slaying in a corset Kente gown on Ghana's Independence Day.

Reactions as Delay bares it all in Ghana's Independence Day outfit

Many people were struck by Delay's beauty when she dropped photos looking stunning in her corset Kente gown to celebrate Ghana's Independence Day.

osei__felicia said:

Woow❤❤❤❤❤

mrfox5596 said:

Cleavage papabi

akua_uno said:

Chokeee usss … presss usssss.. step on usss.. but fr tho Sis Dee is unto something this year. She said 2024 enough of the air cos am about to take your breath away.. And she is steadily putting us on oxygen cos we can’t breathe

nanaesicisca said:

Obaa Afia with the doings

junior_jhill20 said:

Eeeeiii Ma'am wei de33 wensusu

delay.ba said:

Love you MOMA❤❤❤❤Happy Independence Day

queen_lio26 said:

Class,Elegant, stylish and beautiful lil sis you have CLASS love you Always. ⭐️⭐️❤️❤️ @delayghana

styledbysika said:

This is beautiful Obaa Afia

lernylomotey said:

Gorgeous gorgeous outfit

