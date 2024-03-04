Actress Nana Ama McBrown dressed like a warrior to host the Sunday, March 3, 2024, edition of Onua Showtime

She wore a black top with different coloured material plastered all over it, oversized shorts, tied her head with a red scarf and held a gun to signify that she was going to war

Many people talked about how beautiful she looked despite looking serious in the photos

Seasoned actress Nana Ama McBrown turned many heads online when she slayed in a traditional warrior outfit to host the Sunday, March 3, 2024, edition of Onua Showtime.

Nana Ama McBrown dresses like a warrior for Onua Showtime

For Nana Ama McBrown's warrior look, she wore an oversized pair of shorts made out of a traditional cloth called fugu.

She wore an oversized short-sleeved black top that had several coloured materials of various shapes plastered all over the top to create a lovely pattern.

The Empress held a gun and tied a red scarf around her head to signify that she was indeed going to war as she kept a stern look in the photos.

Video of Nana Ama McBrown flaunting her warrior outfit.

Below are photos of Nana Ama McBrown rocking traditional clothes worn by men to war.

Many gush over Nana Ama McBrown's war clothes

Many people in the comments loved Nana Ama McBrown's warrior outfit. Others also referred to her as the Asante warrior known as Yaa Asantewaa.

Below are some of the lovely comments:

vidashbeautyclinix said:

Eeeh warrior Wie de3 wohoy3f3 too much ❤️❤️God bless you mummy

duphie said:

The Obaa Yaa Asantewaa of our time❤️

gaiseyeliz900 said:

Eat Ghana, wear Ghana and do everything about Ghana ❤

sheryllwood0 said:

Nana you look lovely if we are reminding ourselves then pls spk twi with our Maxine not English. Pls no one shd come for me because its something I have been observing that Nana always spk English with her daughter.

