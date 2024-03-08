Shatta Wale's Real Life song has hit 1.5 million views on YouTube in just a month of its release, and SM fans are super happy about this development

The song, which is off the dancehall star's recently released Konekt Album, has become a favourite among fans of the artiste

Shatta Wale has raked in more views in just a short period of time than some of his competitors in the music scene

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has achieved another milestone with his song Real Life, which has garnered 1.5 million views on YouTube in just a month of its release.

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale Photo Source: Shatta Wale

The tune is off Shatta Wale's recently released Konekt album, an 8-track album. The song has received positive feedback from fans and critics alike, who have praised the dancehall star's performance on the tune.

Many have also commented on the quality of the video, which was shot abroad and shows Shatta Wale living lavishly. In the majority of the music video, Shatta could be seen singing in a blue Lamborghini, summing up the luxury the song is trying to portray.

Ghanaians Praise Shatta Wale's Real-Life

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

user-nh4kr3jr6c said:

FINALLY IT HAS REACHED THE MILLION VIEWS I WAS WAITING... I CAN NOW SLEEP IN PEACE ❤

Xedd1 commented:

Greatest of all time. Big Shatta Jamaica love u. keep chanting !!

Sundiata_ reacted:

I won't force my children to love Shatta's songs, they will either love them or go to rent their own apartment !!

sabi1boy commented:

Am from Nigeria but! bro shatta too good. If you believe shatta wale will win a Grammy one day

Shatta Wale performs at Area Codes Jam

In another story, Shatta Wale headlined the just-ended Y FM Area Codes Jam held in Accra.

While on stage, the musician advised his fans not to fight each other but rather unite as a front and challenge the system.

A video of Shatta Wale motivating his fans and leading them in prayer has popped up online.

YEN.com.gh exclusively spoke to music executive and entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh about the impact of Shatta Wale's relationship with his fans.

