Asamoah Gyan has filmed himself singing and vibing to the song Holy Father by Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay

The former Ghana captain's genuine enjoyment was palpable, making fans feel a part of his experience

Netizens who reached out in the comments section of a video posted on Instagram loved every bit

Former Ghana captain and businessman Asamoah Gyan couldn’t contain his excitement as he vibed to singer Wendy Shay’s song titled Holy Father featuring Ras Kuuku.

Reflecting on the song’s lyrics while driving, the former Sunderland footballer’s calm but elated demeanour as he enjoyed the spirited song exuded an infectious and joyous atmosphere.

Asamoah Gyan vibes to the song Holy Father by Wendy Shay. Photo credit: @asamoah_gyan3.

Source: Instagram

In a video on social media, Asamoah Gyan films himself singing the song as he shares his enthusiasm with fans.

He appeared in reflective spirits as he drove in one of his luxurious automobiles. The clip of the retired footballer was posted on Instagram by the singer.

“Spiritual music. Thank you @asamoah_gyan3 @afuaasantewaasingathon @aycomedian for connecting,” the caption read on Instagram.

Watch the footage below:

Fans react to video of Asamoah Gyan

The video where Asamoah Gyan sings and reflects on the lyrics of Wendy Shay’s song moved fans.

Nanaakosuaadoma indicated:

This sound is fire .

Kwartengjusteegmail.co7 posted:

Spiritual healer.

GadafiLawe posted:

Enjoyment boss.

Asamoah Gyan ignores heavy backlash from critics on joining Bawumia’s campaign team

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh reported that former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan disclosed that he’s unperturbed by critics targeting his personality on his appointment to serve on Dr Mahamadu Bawumia’s 2024 campaign team.

Gyan was named to the Manifesto Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer for the 2024 election, where he would oversee the Youth and Sports manifesto sub-committee. The retired footballer has faced fierce backlash from a section of the Ghanaian public following his acceptance to serve on Vice-President Dr Bawumia’s team.

During a recent interview at the inauguration of the NPP’s Campaign Team for the 2024 general election at Alisa Hotel, Gyan expressed that he’s not worried about the harsh remarks from critics.

Source: YEN.com.gh