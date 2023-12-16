Musician Shatta Wale showed off bundles of cash as she grooved to his Christmas banger, Bronya (Christmas)

The celebrated artiste released a video having fun while showing off his wealth and tasteful home furnishing

Fans populated the comments of his post on social media and inundated him with compliments

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale, known privately as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, flaunted bundles of cash as he thrilled fans with his Christmas banger, Bronya.

In an exciting video, the award-winning entertainer appears on a phone camera with wads of cash and shows the large sums to fans and followers.

Shatta Wale flaunts huge cash in video. Photo credit: shattawaleking.

The musician rocked a casual outfit and expensive accessories, flexing his wealth and home furnishing.

Shatta Wale is known for taking pride in his accomplishments and never misses an opportunity to own every moment.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of Shatta Wale

The clip has been watched many times, and fans thronged the comments to share their thoughts.

Bismark Binnaa commented:

Nkurasefour atamfo. The ONLY artist in Ghana.

Amarni Fio indicated:

This is a proper Afro dancehall.

Vera Cummings said:

Somebody’s baby.

Humble Dove posted:

Someone dey celebrates his wealth that one to people to dey talk plenty eiii bibini .. u too do some more.

Emmanuel Kpornyo mentioned:

My boss ebe like I feel this one oo.

Love Lomf said:

Merry Christmas SM.

Edem Djeliba Ossounklo

Eeeii Shatta someone in money you drop for him

JoshCarl Tetteh indicated:

Keep having fun.

King Gee commented:

Shatta Wale to the whole world.

Ojima Beika Edeh commented:

Love this song.

Dinam Harry commented:

That's a musician, creativity on another level. Shata go reign keep.

David Wiz said:

Shatta is the king of showbit.

Vint Chy posted:

Too much sense 1 person lol.

Bayuo Stallone James said:

Awesome tune. Big ups always, Champ.

Flomo said:

He is rich.

Amoah Michael commented:

Well done Shatta wale(shatta movement) ....you are too good.....we love you bunch....keep it up.

Eric Cantona Amoah indicated:

My favourite person.

Shatta Wale shades haters

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, shared pictures alongside messages with fans on his socials.

The 1 Do hitmaker threw a casual shirt over shorts and wore colourful sneakers, which complemented his wardrobe choices.

Shatta Wale posed in a residence while rocking an expensive wristwatch, neck chains, and bracelets. He completed the lovely ensemble with dark shades shades.

Shatta Wale was ordered to Pay $120,000

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale was ordered by a court to pay $120,000 to Maverick City Entertainment, organisers of the Wildaland Festival.

The dancehall star has been ordered to pay interest on $120,000 from December 14, 2021, to the final payment date at a rate of 5.5%.

Shatta Wale was billed to perform at the Wildaland Festival held at the Shai Hills in 2021 but failed to do so despite receiving a total payment of $120,000.

