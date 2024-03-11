Yaw Dabo, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, travelled on a luxury flight as he travelled to France

The actor could be seen relaxing in the luxury aircraft and, at a point, slept in the comfortable seat, which he converted into a bed

Dabo was also served some appetizing food on the flight as he watched a blockbuster film on a screen in front of him

Popular Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo, in a video, showed off his luxurious journey to France. The actor could be seen enjoying the high life aboard a luxury plane.

Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo Photo Source: yawdabo_adwenkese3



The video showed Dabo settling into his comfortable seat, which he later converted into a bed. The actor could be seen relaxing, taking in the plush surroundings of the aircraft. The seat, designed for maximum comfort, allows passengers to lie flat and rest during long-haul flights.

During his flight, Dabo is served a variety of appetizing meals. The actor, who seemed pleased with what he was served, flaunted it for the cameras.

In addition to the exquisite food, Dabo could be seen enjoying a blockbuster film playing on a screen in front of him. The entertainment system seemed to be equipped with the latest technology as it looked high-end and fancy. Dabo, the CEO of Dabo Soccer Academy, showed that his hard work was paying off.

Yaw Dabo's lifestyle sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Aaron McGrath commented:

The general travelling in style

KESAGODISKIND said:

Why didnt Dabo's guys sat him on their laps to save money?

Blogger HuckeyBa commented

Wow bro hard work is really paying well✌️✌

FC BARCELONA FANS reacted:

Herrrr wow this is like ooo

Fameye travels in style

In another story, Fameye, in an Instagram post, shared a series of photos of himself aboard a flight as he made his way back home to Ghana.

The musician flew first-class and was served some tasty-looking dishes while he cosied up in his comfortable seat.

In the series of photos he shared, the last slide was a photo of his adorable son, which warmed the hearts of his followers.

