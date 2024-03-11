John Peasah, popularly known for his roles in the YOLO TV series, recently made public a health battle he's been fighting for the past three years

In a recent post, the actor showed Ghanaians the state of his eyesight as the condition worsens

Netizens thronged the comments section to share their hopes for the actor's speedy recovery

On March 8, Ghanaian actor John Bredu Peasah, famed for his bad boy character in the teenage TV series YOLO, opened up about his health struggles.

The YOLO TV star said he had been battling a demyelinating disease for nearly three years, throwing many Ghanaian fans into a state of shock.

In his earlier post sharing his condition, the actor sought the help of Ghanaians to finance his recovery.

Drogba sheds light on his condition

Drogba has shared more details about his condition as he counts on Ghanaians to pool their resources together to support him.

In a new post, the Ghanaian actor and star of the YOLO TV series shared footage of him receiving treatment with the caption, "3years of battling with this issue but GOD heals. This is not a joke at all."

He was spotted with a bloodshot eye as he educated fans on the effects of his demyelinating condition, which ranges from vision loss to mobility issues.

Netizens react to Drogba's deteriorating state

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans and colleagues as they urged Drogba on in these hard times.

rico_vocalist said:

Ooo sad bro Try putting it on the altar of fire #NSPPD for what GOD cannot do does not exist…. Everything will be fine will be praying for you as well ❤️

rich_isco.official commented:

We'll keep sending the little we have superstarjust believe

kaystudios wrote:

God will heal you in JESUS NAME

victorialebenee's added:

We are backing you with prayers kindly get bk on our request visit

KK Kabobo cries for help

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian highlife legend KK Kabobo had been seen in a frail state, calling for help to finance his recovery from a deteriorating liver disease.

The musician's appeal caught the attention of ex-president John Dramani Mahama and singer Wendy Shay, who have since aided him.

