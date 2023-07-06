Yaw Dabo, in an interview with Plus 1 TV, shared how he sold three players he groomed at the academy to buy the team's bus

The actor and founder of Dabo Soccer Academy showed how his academy faring

Many Ghanaians were pleased to see how well Dabo's academy was faring and praised him for the good job he was doing

Popular Ghanaian actor and founder of Dabo Soccer Academy, Yaw Dabo, sat down for an interview with Plus 1 TV, where he revealed an inspiring story of how he sold three players he groomed at the academy in order to purchase a bus for the team.

During the interview, Dabo proudly showed the progress and achievements of his academy. The academy, which aims to provide young Ghanaian talents with a platform to develop their skills and pursue a career in football, has gained significant attention and support from a lot of Ghanaians.

Many Folks expressed their delight and admiration for the remarkable work being done by Yaw Dabo and his team at the academy. They commended him for his dedication and passion in nurturing the young players, giving them the opportunity to fulfil their dreams in the world of football.

Social media users praise Dabo

forsterteezor3659 said:

Bro Dabo has a small body, but in a spiritual, he's more than chief justice in parliament because he knows how to talk n how to expel himself for some questions. Dabo has amazing grace

veronicaowusu5317 said:

Eeiiiiiiiii hmmmmm Dabo se s3 y33 wia wo koraa y3ntumi n 'wia wo h33333r wani ate dodo wate what a wooooow

emmanuelodonkor6078 wrote:

God bless you CEO Dabo. You are a real role model. All our footballers must listen to you.

Yaw Dabo talks about discipline

In a related story, actor and football academy owner Yaw Dabo in an interview with Plus One TV, opened up about the values upheld at Dabo Soccer Academy.

The founder of the academy said his institution was very big on discipline and stressed how good manners are instilled in players at the academy.

Dabo recalled an incident where a player from the academy got an eyebrow incision done, and the sort of punishment meted out to him.

