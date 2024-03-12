Baby Maxin in a video was with other kids at her mother's newly opened daycare, Kids Lounge By McBrown

Baby Maxin, the daughter of ace Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown, in a video, was seen enjoying her time at her mother’s newly opened daycare, Kids Lounge By McBrown.

Baby Maxin and McBrown at daycare Photo Source: kids.lounge.by.mc

The video, which was shared on the official TikTok page of the daycare, captured the adorable moment. In the footage, Baby Maxin, along with other children, could be seen busily drawing with colour pencils at a round table.

, who was standing nearby, could be seen looking on with a broad smile, clearly proud of the sweet atmosphere she had created for children.

The video has since attracted a lot of attention, with many Ghanaians taking to the comments section to express their admiration for Baby Maxin and the beautiful daycare. The daycare, which was opened in February 2024, boasts of state-of-the-art amenities for the comfort of the children.

Baby Maxin warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

user42257469421221 said:

God bless you for me mummy

estacy1 commented:

I like that Maxine is not jealous at all when her mum try to show love to other kids

Alando Patricia wrote:

It is just me or what , Nana Ama daughter looks like Afronita the dancer

hawahassan585 reacted:

May God Almighty Allah always bless u,McBrown

Afronita and Baby Maxin bond

In another story, Afronita and Baby Maxin, in a video, bonded during the 5-year-old's birthday party celebration, warming hearts on social media.

The pair have been often said to look alike, and the video of them hanging out has fuelled the comparison even more.

In the comments section of the adorable video, many people joked that Afronita could be McBrown's long-lost daughter.

