Seasoned Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown displayed fire dance moves while showing off her fine curves in a video

She was captured battling it out with three other ladies on the dance floor as they danced to musician Stonebwoy's Apotheke

The video caused a stir as many people talked about her fine curves in the comments

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown turned many heads online when she flaunted her fine curves while engaging in a dance battle with three other ladies at an event.

Nana Ama McBrown displayed fire moves

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Nana Ama McBrown flaunted her fine cures in a long pink dress.

She wore traditional Asante slippers, known as the "ahenema," in the colour pink to match the colour of her dress.

At the event, the MC cheered her and three other ladies on while they battled it out on the dance floor to Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy's Apotheke.

The Empress was seen going down low, whining her waist and dancing with all seriousness in order to emerge as the winner of the dancing competition.

Below is a video of Nana Ama McBrown battling it out on the dance floor with three other ladies.

Reactions as Nana Ama McBrown displayed fire moves in a video

The video sparked massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media. Below are some of them.

chris__lee51 said:

Can we talk about the cameraman who was taking videos underground?

asap_rocky982 said:

I’m just reading comments and some Ghanaians are mean herh

carl.islynx said:

Not me going through the comments to see whether someone has typed what I want to say

bigboy.kodak said:

She wanted to twerk o, but she quickly realised she is in public

ohenebaokodiepapabi1 said:

The difference between Natural and artificial

