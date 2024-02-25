Afronita and Baby Maxin, in a video, bonded during the 5-year-old's birthday party celebration, warming hearts on social media

The pair have been often said to look alike, and the video of them hanging out has fuelled the comparison even more

In the comments section of the adorable video, many people joked that Afronita could be McBrown's long-lost daughter

Popular Ghanaian dancer Afronita and Baby Maxin, the daughter of actress Nana Ama McBrown, have warmed the hearts of many social media users with their cute videos. The video, which was shared on social media, showed the pair having fun at Baby Maxin’s fifth birthday party celebration.

Afronita, who was equally delighted to see Maxin, hugged and kissed the little girl and carried her as they took pictures.

The video has gone viral, attracting thousands of views, likes, and comments from fans and celebrities alike. Many Ghanaians were amazed by the striking resemblance between Afronita and Baby Maxin, who have been often said to look like twins. Some even joked that Afronita could be McBrown’s long-lost daughter.

Afronita and Baby Maxin have a close relationship, as they have been seen together on several occasions.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

bernicedickson58 said:

They really resemble from the normal face to smile and laughter

adamaa324 commented:

Awwwwwn sees the way she is smiling. No afronitaa is indeed a starrrrrrr

_only.ethel said:

Awww❤❤❤Jxt look at how she was dragging her la. This is cute

akua665 commented:

They have the same forehead oo

stellathe_star77 wrote:

Their mothers have to explain to us, if not we go demo

More videos from Maxin's birthday party

In another story, behind the scene video of Baby Maxin's photoshoot for her fifth birthday was shared on her YouTube channel, Baby Maxin TV.

The video showed the team behind the pictures and videos how supportive her mother, Nana Ama McBrown, was throughout the process, as well as the outfits, jewellery, and shoes that she used.

Many people applauded Nana Ama McBrown for putting together such an incredible photoshoot for her daughter.

