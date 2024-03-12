Ofori Amponsah and his daughter Oforiwaa Amponsah, in a video, spent quality time together as they had breakfast

The video, which was shared by the highlife legend's daughter on TikTok, showed the father and daughter duo having a good time and exchanging smiles

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians admired the father and daughter bond on display and expressed their love for Ofori Amponsah

Famous Ghanaian highlife legend Ofori Amponsah and his daughter, Oforiwaa Amponsah, were seen having breakfast. The video, which was shared by Oforiwaa on her TikTok account, has since gained a lot of attention from social media users.

The video showed the beautiful moment between father and daughter as they enjoyed their meal and shared smiles. The bond between them was clear as they interacted with each other.

Ofori Amponsah showed that he was not just a great musician but also a loving father. The video showed that the musician, despite being a busy person, made time to share personal moments with his family.

The video has been met with a lot of positive responses from fans and followers. Many Ghanaians took to the comments section to express their admiration for the father-daughter duo. The comments were filled with praise for Ofori Amponsah’s parenting and love for his beautiful music.

Ofori Amponsah and daughter warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

LadyPearl34 said:

we also love ur daddy ooo cos he has given us good music all these yrs

user101 commented:

your father is a legend... dont let anyone tell you otherwise

Nana_Akwasi_Frimpong reacted:

Post Lumba ,Daasebre,Kojo Antwi era,he is the greatest

Tisha’s Collections commented:

Ofori Amponsah is one of my favorite artists he’s a legend

Source: YEN.com.gh