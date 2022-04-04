A speech delivered by Kojo Jones during his plush white wedding ceremony has popped up on social media

According to the business mogul, he had given up on love until he met his wife Raychel Osei who appeared to be his missing rib

He went on to make promises to his wife and promised to "let love lead" in their marriage at all times

The marriage vow of Ghanaian businessman with presidential ambitions, Kojo Jones Mensah during his wedding with Raychel Osei has landed on social media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kojo Jones indicated that he had given up on love for a very long time until he met Raychel Osei who rekindled that feeling inside of him.

He went on to say that he prayed to God and asked that if anything like love existed, He (God) should send down the missing rib to compliment his life.

According to him, he was very lucky to have found his wife as he drew closer to her, held her hand and promised to cherish and honour her all the days of his life.

He rounded up his speech with the words, "let love lead" and added that their new journey was going to be pivoted on those words.

Raychel Osei, while her husband was speaking highly about her, was blushing as she beamed with smiles during their wedding reception.

