American online streamer Kai Cenat was given a presidential welcome when he arrived in Ghana on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, with fellow streamer Fanum and their team

Videos show them filled with excitement as they imitated the adowa steps of the professional dancers at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA)

The videos excited many of their fans in Ghana as they wished them a fruitful stay, while others admired their Adowa moves

Famous American online streamer Kai Cenat arrived in Ghana on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, and he was given a presidential welcome.

Kai Cenat dancing adowa. Image Credit: @blacvolta

Source: Instagram

Kai Cenat and Fanum display fire Adowa moves at KIA

Kai Cenat arrived in the country with fellow American online streamer Fanum and his team as they were picked up in a plush convoy of V8 vehicles owned by the government of Ghana, as well as heavy security.

Upon arrival, they were welcomed by professional Adowa dancers who displayed incredible dance moves at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Intrigued by their moves, Kai Cenat and Fanum decided to imitate their steps to the best of their abilities as they danced with so much passion and excitement.

Below is a video of professional Adowa dancers teaching Kai Cenat and Fanum how to do the Asante traditional dance.

Reactions as Kai Cenat lands in Ghana, dances adowa in videos

The videos excited many Ghanaian netizens as they wished Kai Cenat and Fanum a wonderful stay in Ghana. Others also talked about their Adowa steps as they applauded them for giving it a try.

Below are lovely comments from fans:

kojoslim_016 said:

Kai is dancing his own

nolly_wahala said:

It’s Kai’s facial expression for me

michaelcarbonu said:

the Adowa dey off me

kobby_mark said:

He’s got so much excitement for anything

bellaberry639 said:

Please y’all should find a name that will match his craziness just as shank did because this guy got so much energy Akwaaba Kai

stilltobz said:

Love this for Kai and Ghana. With his massive (pause) platform the culture will continue to be displayed to the western and eastern world

jefflove_ said:

Ghana dey always like to over do just to beat Nigeria watin be this?

accraboysabo said:

The vibe is different

empressmeiya said:

Heat was killing him in Nigeria he’s going to love Ghana ❤️

Below are more videos of Kai Cenat displaying fire adowa moves at KIA.

