Ghanaian footballer Salis Abdul Samed and his teammates, in a video shared by French football club RC Lens on TikTok, were seen showing off their dance moves at the team’s training facility. The video has since gone viral, sparking reactions from social media users.

The footage showed Salis Abdul Samed and his teammates grooving to a popular song from Côte d’Ivoire. The players, dressed in their training gear, were seen dancing to the music while rocking bright smiles.

Fans in the comments section of the video expressed their admiration for the players’ dance moves. Folks from both Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana commented on the video.

Salis Samed and teammates warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Normalove said:

they know how to dance also

yussifalhassan907 reacted:

didn't know salis to can dance like that we'll challenge you and fatawu

YesAm TooSweet commented:

Ghana players and dancing na 9 and 10, if not Salis who will join them

PAPA DE MAËVA said:

donne ta musique ton pays ton football a ivoirien il va mettre sa a un haut niveau pour toi j'aime mon pays

Madina ❤️ wrote:

Abdul Samed with the vibes and moves

girl said:

black men are too fineeeee!

Joseph Paintsil dances

In another story published by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian footballer Joseph Paintsil showcased his fun side by dancing to Kuami Eugene's Monica in KRC Genk's dressing room.

With his striking resemblance to the artiste, Paintsil confidently displayed his dance moves and even rapped along with the song's lyrics.

Beyond his football skills, the video highlighted his charisma and talent as a dancer, adding to his multifaceted abilities.

