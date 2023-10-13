Kai Cenat excited many Ghanaians as he danced to Fuse ODG's Azonto and did the popular azonto dance in a video

Particularly excited about the development was the producer of the song Kiillbeatz, who shared the video of Cenat dancing on his Instagram page

Ghanaians in the comment section admired and laughed at the famous streamer's rendition of the azonto dance

Famous US streamer Kai Cenat has excited many Ghanaians with his performance of the iconic azonto dance to Fuse ODG's hit song, Azonto.

In a video that quickly went viral, Cenat showed his hilarious dance moves, drawing admiration and laughter from Ghanaians across the nation.

The azonto dance, a popular Ghanaian dance style, has long been a symbol of cultural pride and celebration. In the video, Cenat exhibited his love for the legendary dance, contributing to its legacy.

Notably, Kiillbeatz, the producer of the song, shared the video of Cenat's dance on his Instagram page, adding to the excitement. The video quickly gained traction, with fans and followers of Kiillbeatz expressing their delight at seeing the famous streamer embrace Ghanaian culture.

Ghanaians who viewed the video were particularly thrilled by Cenat's rendition of the azonto dance. In the comments section, netizens could not contain their admiration and amusement. Many praised Cenat's funny execution of the dance, acknowledging the effort he had put into pulling off the dance.

Kai Cenat wins the hearts of Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

amuxeen said:

The moves, man. This guy needs a 4 year course in Azonto Dance.

nelson_1roadgod commented:

Hit maker till till na dema lost

fingerzgh said:

Let’s bring back Azonto

ohemaa.yesiquita commented:

AZONTO TO DI WIASE

