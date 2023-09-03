A video of a group of church members marching in the rain behind a Toyota Landcruiser has rubbed many the wrong way

The congregation, which seemed to be mainly women, danced and drummed through the mud with their pastor and his wife in the car

The video has sparked conversations about how Ghanaians treated their church leaders better than themselves

According to the video source, a TikTok account, Adujobs, the Ghanaian pastor and his wife comfortably sat in the expensive car while the church members marched in the rain.

The parade consisted of mainly women who wore uniformed attire, with some holding a banner as they trodded through the mud.

Music from drums and trumpets, played by some young men, livened up the procession.

The TikTok video has garnered many views, as many wonder why the women would march in the rain behind their pastor's car.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to viral video of Ghanaian pastor and wife in car whilst church members walked in the rain

Many people in the comment section worried about how Africans relate to religion. Others also supported the church members' decision to honour their leader and wife.

TupacSDW commented:

If it was raining and their husband sent them to buy food for them, anka they wouldn’t go

Paakwasi Na'soo commented:

Thank God my mum is not part, anka she won't come house again

hope4all commented:

In the end, the Pastor will tell them, its shower of blessings.

Reniel commented:

After that, they will come complain of knee and waist pains

Osebo explains why he is not a regular Christian, says he prays to God through Safo Kantanka

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported on Osebo the Zaraman's reasons for not praying through Jesus Christ.

According to him, he prays through the founder of his church, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, because, like Jesus, anyone can be a medium to reach God.

Osebo further revealed that most Christians do not revere God as they portray. He said this was because they make a lot of noise when they pray. And that if you respect someone, you won't make too much noise.

