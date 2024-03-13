Fleet Of Luxury Cars Await Kai Cenat In Ghana, Videos From KIA Drop
- Famous American online streamer and YouTuber, Kai Cenat, will receive a grand welcome once he lands in Ghana from Nigeria
- Videos show Adowa dancers at the arrival terminal of the Kotoka International Airport dancing, and a fleet of luxury cars parked outside awaiting his arrival
- The videos have gone viral on social media as many Ghanaians shared their excitement in the comments
One of the biggest American online streamers, Kai Cenat, is set to arrive in Ghana as part of his tour across the African continent.
Kai Cenat to arrive in Ghana as part of Africa tour
The first country in Africa he visited was Nigeria, and Nigerian comedian Shank Comics hosted him, and he met the likes of Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer Davido.
His next stop is Ghana, and videos showing preparations for his arrival have surfaced on social media.
In one of the videos, a fleet of luxury V8 vehicles was parked outside the arrival terminal of the Kotoka International Airport.
In attendance were officials from the Office of Diaspora Affairs from the Office of the President and several other Ghanaian content creators.
Professional adowa dancers were also present to welcome the famous American YouTuber.
Fleet of luxury cars awaiting the arrival of American online streamer Kai Cenat at KIA.
Reactions as Kai Cenat to land in Ghana
Below are the thoughts from Ghanaians on Kai Cenat's arrival in Ghana:
ameyaw112 said:
The drums had to represent
_stylyr said:
Made in Ghana dey do what for there akoa pri
richie______ritch said:
As for the adowa you make popular small you go collect.
richie_denzel said:
V8s the government definitely involved
treaxstudio said:
It'll shock you the person dancing the adowa in the middle is a guy As in the tall one
nii.marte said:
My beloved country never disappoints ❤️
mrquajosikah said:
This is funny to me though..... 2024? Oh daabi
"Huge win": Famous US streamer Kai Cenat does azonto dance; Ghanaians excited
YEN.com.gh reported that Kai Cenat excited many Ghanaians as he danced to Fuse ODG's Azonto and did the popular Azonto dance in a video.
Particularly excited about the development was the producer of the song Kiillbeatz, who shared the video of Cenat dancing on his Instagram page.
Ghanaians in the comment section admired and laughed at the famous streamer's rendition of the azonto dance.
Source: YEN.com.gh