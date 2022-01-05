Tik Tok star Hajia Bintu has taken Instagram by storm in 2022 with her new set of stunning photos

In the photos, the curvaceous model was seen flaunting her iconic as she posed nicely for the camera

The photos have caught the attention of her loyal fans on Instagram as they can't keep mute

Tik Tok star, Hajia Bintu, has started 2022 on a solid note as she has stunned her followers on Instagram.

The heavily endowed social media star who is noted for dropping gorgeous photos didn't disappoint her fans in the New Year.

Hajia Bintu has dropped a new set of photos and her loyal fans can't keep mute over it.

Hajia Bintu: Tik Tok star takes over IG with 1st set of photos in 2022; fans give big shout (Photo credit: Instagram/Hajia Bintu)

Source: Instagram

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Hajia Bintu is captured wearing a nice white outfit.

From the photos, it looks like Hajia Bintu went out for some occasion as she looks smart.

As expected, she put her iconic curvy shape on display in the photos she released.

Her caption read, "Happy new year guys."

Fans reaction:

@_annieee.3:

"Beautiful."

@yung.ricch1:

"She looks stunning and beautiful tho."

@oboy_stylpee:

"Looking cute."

@iamyungskid:

"Bintu Bintu."

@stjohn___:

"I want to bam bam."

Swipe for more:

Source: YEN.com.gh