Nigerian actor and comedian Charles Awurum has asked the president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, to reward actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win.

Lil Win is set to release a film dubbed ‘A Country Called Ghana’ featuring Charles Awurum. Photo: Lil Win.

Why President Nana Akufo should award Lil Win

Lil Win is currently an internet sensation over his yet-to-be-released film dubbed ‘A Country Called Ghana’ which he reportedly features popular Nollywood actors, including Ramsey Nouah.

In an Instagram video shared by Win, Awurum argued that the actor had elevated Ghana's name through the film.

"The president of Ghana should award Lil Win for exposing the name of Ghana so well. The president should even call him and give him a present. The people of Ghana should be happy with him. They should thank him," said Awurum.

The 59- year-old Nigerian quipped that Win's upcoming movie, which will premiere in May 2024, had already gone international.

"This thing (movie) has gone far, not only in Africa. The film is not yet out, but it is all over the world. I think Ghana should bring him and say 'thank you for what you have done for us'," added Awurum.

Reactions to Charles Awurum's request to Nana Addo

Several netizens took to Win's comment section to react to the video. Here are some sampled by Yen.com.gh:

mr_just_be_real said:

"He deserves to be well dawarded,because they love awarding only the ones that know who they know."

suzikeni said:

"@officiallilwin We thank you for believing in Ghana."

amoafo.mary.7 opined:

"Lilwin thank you so much for everything you have done for this country Ghana. We appreciate you."

duducollins01 said:

"Just keep doing your doings bro @officiallilwin Na God blessings and award will last forever on you not any president bro."

Hormenoochrist said:

"Well he deserves more better and support."

mrjamesreinhold said:

"That’s not far from the truth. There are some names in the creative industry that deserves a state recognition. And also our sportsmen who have raised our flag high."

Nigerian man praises Lil Win's film

In another story, Nigerian content creator Mr Anything Eatable applauded Ghanaian actor Lil Win's upcoming movie, A Country Called Ghana, for being among the biggest movies in Africa to be released this year.

In a TikTok video, the Nigerian content creator stated that the Kumawood actor had a vision and that after seeing the behind-the-scenes footage of the movie, he was awed.

The video sparked debate on social media as many shared their opinions.

