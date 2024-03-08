Nollywood star Charles Awurum revealed in a recent interview that he only knew about Kumawood actor Lil Win on TikTok

He stated that prior to flying to Ghana to work with Lil Win on the A Country Called Ghana movie series, he never watched any of his movies

His comments in the interview have sparked debate on social media

Nigerian comedian and actor Charles Awurum disclosed that he did not know about Ghanaian actor Lil Win before flying to Ghana to star in his upcoming movie series, A Country Called Ghana.

Nollywood star Charles Awurum (right) and Kumawood star Lil Win in photos. Image Credit: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Charles Awurum spoke about how he knew Lil Win

In a recent interview, Charles Awurum disclosed that while in Nigeria, he never watched any of Lil Win's movies and neither did he know about his craft.

The Nollywood star stated that he only chanced upon the Kumawood star's funny videos on TikTok, which caught his attention.

Speaking about filming for Lil Win's A County Called Ghana movie series, Mr Awurum said that the Ghanaian actor is one of the most talented film producers he has ever worked with.

"He is very interesting. This is my first time doing anything with him. He is very good at acting. He is a good comedian. A big one."

Mr Awurum further stated that he cannot see anyone competing with Lil Win, looking at the incredible things he has done so far on set.

Below is a video of Charles Awurum speaking highly of Lil Win in an interview.

Reactions as Charles Awurum spoke about Lil Win in an interview

Many people admired the fact that Charles Awurum spoke highly of Lil Win in the interview. Others were also surprised that he did not know about the Ghanaian actor prior to flying down to Ghana to film for him.

competent_gh said:

He said he is only on ticktock

2realndeep said:

Ghanians and Nigerians are just the same we are brothers

jennifersoter said:

A good comedian.

melo_pee242 said:

Iam not a Ghanaian but I understand twi. Bro, you are good at what you do. No match for now.

celebrityhairstylist_kdhair said:

Congrats lil win for this bold step you have taken in your career and Ghana movie industry....

kanawu00 said:

Great job brother . Hoping you will make further movies about defining historic moments in Ghana’s history like the 1966 and 1983 events.

yomlebanson said:

Lilwin, thank you for making Ghana proud. More blessings ❤️ ✨

naanakeyadama said:

I can’t wait for people to see this amazing master piece you are about to unleash ❤️❤️

