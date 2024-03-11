Lil Win has shared the premiere date for his upcoming film project, A Country Called Ghana, sparking anticipation among fans

In a post on social media, the Ghanaian actor and film producer mentioned that the premiere would happen on 5th and 6th May

The movie, which features Nigerian stars such as Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum and Victor Osuagwu, has been highly anticipated

Ghanaian actor and film producer Lil Win has announced the premiere dates for his much-anticipated film project, A Country Called Ghana.

Lil Win and Nigerian actors on set Photo Source: Lil Win

Source: Facebook

The actor and producer took to social media to reveal that the movie will premiere on the 5th and 6th of May, setting the stage for what could be the talk of the town.

The film, which has been the subject of considerable anticipation, boasts a star-studded cast featuring notable Nigerian actors such as Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum, and Victor Osuagwu. The inclusion of these renowned actors has heightened the excitement surrounding the film’s release.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on the film since its announcement, and the confirmation of the premiere date has added to the anticipation even more. Fans on social media have been expressing their excitement and have been wondering what the plot of the film will be like.

Lil Win sparks excitement

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Fausty said:

May the Lord bless you with your good work you’ve been doing.. Nver give up bro … May you shine ✨ always n always

AnneYaaa commented:

What kind of advertisement is that where you just write 5th and 6th. Anyway me I can’t wait to watch this movie on Netflix. We are waiting for you

lil..rich2 reacted:

Kojo is talented. Anything the guy knows how to do it…

Nigerian man praises Lil Win's film

In another story, Nigerian content creator Mr Anything Eatable applauded Ghanaian actor Lil Win's upcoming movie, A Country Called Ghana, for being among the biggest movies in Africa.

In a TikTok video, the Nigerian content creator stated that the Kumawood actor had a vision and that after seeing the behind-the-scenes footage of the movie, he was awed.

The video sparked debate on social media as many shared their opinions.

