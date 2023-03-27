Ghanaian actress and business owner Fella Makafui posted a video of herself with her husband's song playing in the background

She asked fans to get ready for her new movie premier, which she revealed was being worked on

She jammed to her husband, Medikal's song for the first time after divorce rumours about their marriage on social media began

Ghanaian actress and business owner Fella Makafui jammed to her husband, Medikal's music for the first time in a video she posted on Instagram.

She had been silent about rumours concerning her alleged divorce and marital issues, which had been spread by fans of the couple on social media.

Fella Makafui plays Medikal's song with Crisswaddle in her latest video after divorce rumours Photo source: @fellamakafui @amgmedikal

Fella drove in a luxurious car and was stunned in a gold-coloured outfit as she visited the popular movie production, FARMHOUSE production, where her movie, Serwaa, was being worked on.

Fella's background song, "P3 Kakra", which was sung by her husband Medikal and one of his best friends, Criswaddle, was played by the actress on her way to the movie production house. She used a portion of the song sung by Crisswaddle, the original composer of the song, in her video.

Failing to promote her husband's trending music with his ex-lover Sister Deborah, fans felt she was not very happy with Medikal's decision, thus her reason for taking off her wedding ring and changing her Instagram name.

However, the use of Medikal's song in her latest video could cause further reactions as fans may struggle to read the meaning of this surprising post by the actress.

Fella Makafui descends on a Twitter troll who accused her of cheating on Medikal with Flow Delly, Medikal's ex-manager

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Fella Makafui had come hard at a Twitter troll after he claimed that her purported secret relationship with Medikal's manager resulted in them parting ways.

She quizzed the young man whether he was mentally challenged considering the allegations he made against her. The posts quickly sparked massive reactions on social media as fans called the social media troll to order.

Some fans backed her up, while others asked her to expect the backlash because of the current confusion among Ghanaians about her marriage.

