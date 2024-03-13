Black Sherif, during an interview with popular young interviewer Jazzy, opened up about his style of music and how he likes to express himself artistically

The musician said that since he was a child, he always knew there was a bigger world out there, so he does not like to box himself into one category

Black Sherif has a big range when it comes to his music; from hip-hop, drill and highlife, the musician has often shown how versatile he is

Popular Ghanaian musician Black Sherif, in an interview with famous young interviewer Jazzy, shared the reason behind his style of music and his motivation.

Black Sherif and young interviewer Jazzy Photo Source: iamjazzysworldtv

Source: TikTok

Blacko shared that from his early years, he believed that the world was broad and did not want to place himself in one box. He said this has shaped his musical journey, allowing him to explore various genres without limiting himself.

Sherif’s music portfolio shows his impressive versatility. The musician's work spans across various genres, including hip-hop, drill, and highlife, showing his ability to adapt and his wide-ranging musical interests.

The musician pointed out that he likes using music as a medium to express himself. Most of Black Sherif's songs talk about his personal life and struggles.

Black Sherif interview warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Jay Walker said:

wow Jazzy u really surprise me on this one actually ☺️keep going Angel and thanks for putting ma man on Grrrr

WORLD reacted:

The girl knows how to interview

ManiDaMartian wrote:

He cracking up because she said those city names in Italian lmao

tinamaccarthy said:

I don’t want to mention people that this girl is far better than in Ghana in journalism starting from despite media etc

Black Sherif at festival with other stars

In another story, on March 9, Washington will see a star-studded Ghanaian night courtesy of the maiden edition of the Rolling Cocoa Festival.

The event boasts a stellar lineup of Ghanaian talents across all genres, from hip-life to high-life.

Stonebwoy, Kidi and Black Sherif arrived, spiking up the anticipation for the show.

